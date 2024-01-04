Military Makeover with Montel® Honors the Resilience and Service of Jared Bowman and Family in Upcoming Season

Full makeover will be realized between January 14th to 21st

The reveal of the home makeover will be on January 21st

STATESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes, proudly announces the next veteran recipient of a home makeover, Jared Bowman and his deserving family. Jared Bowman, a 35-year-old native of Raleigh, North Carolina, embodies resilience, dedication, and commitment to his country and loved ones.

Decorated veteran and host, Montel Williams will be joined by co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand to complete this home makeover. A dedicated team of partners and local volunteers will tackle a range of improvements, encompassing bathroom replacements or refinishing, flooring upgrades, furniture updates, kitchen appliance installations, storage solutions, and additional improvements. The veteran and his deserving family have some delightful surprises waiting for them too.

"Each season of Military Makeover is an opportunity to honor our heroes, weaving stories of resilience and transformation," says Scott Moss, President & EVP of Programming for Military Makeover and BrandStar Entertainment. "Jared and his family could not be more deserving, and I am excited to see this renovation complete.

The Bowman story unfolds with Jared's journey from North Carolina State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2009. His marriage to Sydney Bowman in August 2014 led them to establish their home in Statesville, North Carolina, which soon expanded with the arrival of their four daughters: Donna (7), Lucy (5), Anne (3), and Evelynne (2).

Driven by a lifelong aspiration to serve, Jared joined the North Carolina National Guard in 2016. His dedication mirrors a family legacy of service, with his grandfather, Fred Bowman, who was a World War II veteran.

Jared's military journey began with recognition for his leadership at Fort Jackson during basic training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Huachuca, where he excelled as the Student First Sergeant, specializing as a Geospatial Imagery Intelligence Analyst.

However, a pivotal moment altered Jared's trajectory during a training jump in June 2022, resulting in a severe back injury – breaking his T-12 and L-1 vertebrae. Despite the adversity, Jared continued his service, earning a promotion to Staff Sergeant and returning to D Co. 236th BEB as the GEOINT Section Sergeant. His injury led to the development of arthritis and degenerative discs, challenging his physical and emotional resilience. Jared's commitment to recovery led him to seek support for PTSD, depression, and anxiety through the Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone.

His military achievements include numerous accolades such as the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and the esteemed German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, among others. In civilian life, he plays a pivotal role in Bowman Financial Solutions, the family's financial services firm, and actively engages in their local church community.

"After being inspired by the Iredell Community in 2006 just after returning home from Iraq we started Purple Heart Homes. Since then, we have served over 2,293 veterans across the U.S. with 88 being in Iredell County and 387 being in NC. We are proud to be the Official Non-Profit Partner of Military Makeover and bring the spotlight back to Statesville where it all began for Purple Heart Homes and serve the Bowman family," says John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes.

Military Makeover with Montel is honored to feature the Bowman Family as the recipients of this season's home makeover. Through the generous support of our partners, we aim to transform their living space and express our gratitude for their sacrifices and unwavering dedication to our country.

To volunteer, receive announcements or to attend the Military Makeover Big Reveal to show your support for Jared Bowman and family, please contact Claire McCabe ([email protected]) and visit militarymakeover.tv.

Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

Purple Heart Homes:

Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.

SOURCE Military Makeover with Montel