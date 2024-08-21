Military Makeover with Montel® Honors Sergeant Kevin Jones As They Celebrate their 40th Veteran Home Renovation in Duncanville, TX

Full makeover between September 18th to 29th

The final reveal of the home makeover will be filmed on September 29th

DUNCANVILLE, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes, announces their upcoming 40th family and season. The 40th season takes place in Duncanville, TX, honoring Sergeant Kevin Jones, through collaborative efforts with several of the show's esteemed partners, this initiative serves as a token of gratitude for Kevin's contributions to the military community and beyond.

More about Sergeant Jones:

Born in Lawton, Oklahoma, Kevin Jones, possesses a passion for military service, instilled by the esteemed legacy of his family members. Enlisting in the Marines in February 1988, Kevin served with distinction, holding crucial roles in Administration and Payroll, achieving the rank of E5 Sergeant. He dedicated 12 years to the Marines. His deployments, including tours in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. During these operations, Kevin's deployment to Kuwait brought him face-to-face with the stark realities of combat. The moment the Iraqi soldiers surrendered with white flags remains etched in his memory. His exemplary service earned him prestigious accolades, including the Combat Action Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

During his service, however, Kevin sustained injuries, including a right ankle condition, a twisted right foot, and PTSD. Following his honorable discharge, Kevin dedicated himself to supporting veterans. Through his role at his local VA, Kevin has become an advocate for veterans, helping them navigate the process of accessing essential benefits. Beyond his professional endeavors, Kevin is an accomplished author, having published two books. Married for 27 years, Kevin and his wife, Francesa Jones, residents of Duncanville, Texas, are the proud parents of a daughter, Kelsey Jones.

"This is a significant milestone for Military Makeover to have touched the homes and lives of 40 veterans," said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "The show embodies BrandStar's mission to create a positive impact on peoples' lives."

Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who served.

Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

