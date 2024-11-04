Military Makeover with Montel® Launches Season 41 Honoring the LaVallee Family in West Palm Beach, FL

Full makeover between December 6th to December 15th.

The final reveal of the home makeover will be filmed on December 15th

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes , announces the launch of its 41st season, featuring the inspiring story of the LaVallee family. This season, set to air on Lifetime TV in early 2025, honors the extraordinary service and sacrifice of veteran Christy LaVallee of West Palm Beach, and her family, embodying the strength and resilience that characterizes those who serve our nation.

Christy LaVallee's journey of service began in Frederick, Maryland, where her calling to join the military became an essential mission in her life. Driven by a strong sense of duty and inspired by her family's legacy, Christy enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and achieved the rank of Specialist (SPC). Her deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan, from 2010 to 2011 as a combat support military police officer exposed her to life-altering experiences, including a traumatic IED blast.

Throughout her military career, Christy has been recognized for her bravery with numerous commendations, including the Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, and multiple campaign and service medals. Despite facing challenges including PTSD, hearing loss, and mobility issues, Christy furthers her commitment to the community as a scheduling dispatcher for East Coast Mechanical (ECM), where her dedication and service continue to make a positive impact.

"As we share the story of the LaVallee family, we are reminded of the power of community, resilience, and service," said Jessica Steinweg, Director of Marketing of BrandStar Entertainment. "Christy and her family exemplify what it means to serve, not just in the military, but in everyday life. Military Makeover with Montel is honored to support them in this journey."

With the help of generous partners and the local community, Military Makeover with Montel is committed to making a meaningful impact for the LaVallee family, recognizing their sacrifice and commitment to our country.

To volunteer, click here. For more info contact Claire McCabe, SMM | [email protected]

Media Contact: Kristen Noffsinger, SVP, Kreps PR | [email protected] | 954-464-7388

About Military Makeover with Montel®:

Military Makeover with Montel ® , hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

About Purple Heart Homes:

Co-founded by two combat-wounded veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior veterans from all eras across the continental U.S., Hawaii and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs, and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org.

