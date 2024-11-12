Military Makeover with Montel® Wins "Outstanding Reality Show" Award at 27th Family, Film and TV Awards Show

Award Recognizes Military Makeover's Dedication to Transforming the Lives of Veterans and Their Families Through Inspiring Reality Television.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® is one of the most popular heartfelt makeover shows with even more exciting news for fans as they approach their 41st season. They were awarded the title of "Outstanding Reality Show" at the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards on CBS and Paramount+, following their initial nomination.

"Our nomination and win for 'Outstanding Reality Show' at the Family Film and TV Awards means so much to me, my incredible co-hosts Jennifer Bertrand and Art Edmonds, and the entire Military Makeover team. A special thank you to BrandStar Entertainment for making this show a reality and allowing it to be more than a show for entertainment, but a show that makes a true positive impact on veteran's lives." - Montel Williams, Host of Military Makeover with Montel®

Military Makeover with Montel® just started airing its 40th season on Lifetime Television, featuring the inspiring story of Sgt. Kevin Jones and his family. This season honors the extraordinary service and sacrifice of Sgt. Jones of Duncanville, TX, embodying the strength and resilience that characterizes those who serve our nation. With the help of generous partners and the local community, Military Makeover with Montel is committed to making a meaningful impact for the Jones family, as well as the 39 families that preceded them, recognizing their sacrifice and commitment to our country.

Military Makeover Fans can also be on the lookout for info on how to find Montel and the cast of Military Makeover® at the upcoming Hollywood Christmas Parade in December.

Watch the 40th Season of Military Makeover on MilitaryMakeover.TV or on Lifetime Television via your local cable provider.

About Military Makeover with Montel®:

Military Makeover with Montel ® , hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

The Family, Film and TV Awards

The Family Film and TV Awards seek to honor excellence in family-orientated film making. These awards are presented to both television series and movies. A panel of industry leaders, celebrities and the readers of Popstar! Magazine will vote for their top choices in 11 different categories. The winners of each category will receive their award during the broadcast.

SOURCE Military Makeover with Montel