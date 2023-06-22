Military Rotorcraft Market Size and Trend Analysis Research 2023-2023: Focus on Transport and Utility, Attack and Maritime Helicopters - Key Programs & Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Rotorcraft Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Transport and Utility Helicopter, Attack Helicopter and Maritime Helicopter), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the market size forecast and the estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for Military Rotorcraft market over the forecast period.



Rapid advancements in the fields of stealth, speed, load capacity, and design have rendered the majority of the legacy, erstwhile state-of-the-art rotorcraft fleets, obsolete and, in several cases, unsuitable for modern combat, thus necessitating the procurement of new helicopter variants.

The need to operate in a network-centric combat environment with advanced electronic warfare and communication systems is another major influencer anticipated to drive investment in advanced rotorcraft programs worldwide. Countries such as the US, Russia, China, and India have initiated major procurement programs to replenish their legacy fleets with new helicopters, replete with the latest avionics and flight features.



The Transport and Utility Helicopter segment is expected to be the largest segment and accounts for 62.3% of the global military rotorcraft market over the forecast period. Air forces worldwide are increasingly focusing on the procurement of multi-mission helicopters with enhanced weapon systems and sensor suites with low operational expenses without compromising their offensive and defensive capabilities.

This has motivated governments around the world to spend more on new generation helicopters and develop advanced versions of the existing ones capable of operating in contested airspace with multi-mission capabilities. According to Chandan Kumar Nayak, Defense Analyst at the analyst: 'Various countries across the globe are focusing on the indigenous development and maintenance of their military rotorcraft to reduce their dependency on imports. It is being observed that countries, such as South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, India, and others are emphasizing domestic participation in the manufacturing of military rotorcraft.'



Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global military market from 2023 to 2033. China is projected to be the largest market for military rotorcraft in the Asia-Pacific region. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are developing advanced light attack helicopters and working towards replacing their aging fleets, leading to increasing investments in the segment. China has been developing the Z-10, which is anticipated to have similar capabilities as the Apache 64.

India is also working on its own Advanced Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Prachand, which is anticipated to be a modern lightweight attack helicopter. Modernization drives initiated by leading countries in the region to replace aging fleets and develop domestic rotorcraft R&D and manufacturing capabilities are anticipated to drive the regional growth over the next decade.

Key Highlights

The global Military Rotorcraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

The global Military Rotorcraft market is classified into three categories: Transport and Utility Helicopter, Attack Helicopter and Maritime Helicopter.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global military rotorcraft market over the forecast period with a market share of 31.7%, followed by North America and European regions.

Scope

Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2023-2033, including the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing military rotorcraft projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2023-2033.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global military rotorcraft market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Military Rotorcraft Market: Overview

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers

Trends

Technological Developments

Key Challenges

Global Military Rotorcraft Market: Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Transport and Utility Helicopter

Segment Analysis: Attack Helicopter

Segment Analysis: Maritime Helicopter

Global Military Rotorcraft Market - Regional Analysis

Global Military Rotorcraft - Regional Overview

Competitive Landscape and Key Programs

Leading Market Players

Key Programs

