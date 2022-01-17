Military Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft Global Market Outlook to 2026, Featuring AeroVironment, Airbus, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and The Boeing Company

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020.

Military vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft operates, takes off and lands from the same place, small pad or unprepared site without the requirement of a long runway. It contains lightweight and efficient turbofans and can perform more maneuvers compared to conventional aircraft. It is widely utilized to transport troops quickly, easily and safely from a base location or aircraft carriers to battlefronts. It is also used for providing essential supplies to victims of natural calamities during rescue missions. Presently, VTOL unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as drones, that use electric motors are gaining widespread adoption in the defense and military sector worldwide as they are more energy-efficient than jet engines.



With rising international border disputes, governing agencies of several counties are procuring and replacing existing aircraft with next-generation military equipment and weapons. This represents one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, as VTOL UAVs can land in difficult and compact areas, they are used in counterterrorism to provide surveillance and tracking terrorism activities in remote areas.

Apart from this, the rising demand for military aircraft that can operate from austere bases and in the front-line combat zone is influencing the market growth positively. Their demand is also increasing in natural disaster vulnerable areas to mitigate the damage. Furthermore, due to the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are using different technologies and production strategies to develop hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft with effective aerodynamic forces and reduced operating costs. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, aircraft type, application and end user.



Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Rotorcraft

Powered-Lift

Breakup by Application:

Combat Operations

Agriculture and Mining

Border Management

Battle Damage Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Military

Civil and Commercial

Homeland Security

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE (Airbus Group), BAE Systems Plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Neva Aerospace Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Textron Inc. and The Boeing Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

