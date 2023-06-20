MILK CREATES ZANY ZIPLINES IN RESPONSE TO GAMING COMMUNITY REQUEST

News provided by

MilkPEP

20 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Milk is Launching Gamer Requested Zany Ziplines in Fortnite at the 2023 VidCon Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk (yes, real dairy milk), is excited to debut Zany Ziplines — a game concept the Fortnite community highly requested. The game offers three first of its kind maps (Spacemap, Medieval Map, and Steampunk Map) featuring a series of floating platforms connected by elaborate ziplines where sixteen players battle it out in a last man standing free for all.

Zany Ziplines will launch via a live-streamed tournament on Twitch and TikTok from the gaming zone at VidCon Anaheim on June 22 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Sixteen players including xChocoBars, Whitney, Chica, Krystalogy, and more will compete as duos in a battle royale style tournament until the last team standing is crowned champion. Following the tournament, the game will be released publicly on Fortnite. VidCon attendees will be able to play the game at the Milk booth on-site, while non-attendees can try their hand at home. In a continued effort to support and celebrate gaming performance, Milk continues to be the Performance Drink of Gamers as an official sponsor of VidCon Anaheim 2023, where digital culture takes center stage as the world's leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place.

Milk is responding to what gamers actually want to play and Zany Ziplines represents Milk's commitment to create games by gamers for gamers. Milk's Discord server is dedicated to building a gaming community designed for sharing. ideas for new gaming experiences in Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft. Gamers who want a say on what the next game should be can head to the @GonnaNeedMilk Discord server to share their suggestions for a chance to make their dream games a reality.

In addition to supporting community, Milk can also help support performance. Gaming takes an immense amount of skill and focus - requiring hydration and nutrients including protein to keep you going. With 13 essential nutrients in one 8 oz glass including high-quality protein, real dairy milk or chocolate milk, helps gamers stay fueled and hydrated to power through long gaming sessions.

"Chocolate milk is beloved for a reason - across all kinds of age groups and communities: it's a delicious treat that also happens to be really good for you. We are excited to reintroduce chocolate milk to the gaming community as the performance drink of gamers as a reminder that not only does milk provide nutritional support but we are striving to bring community support as well," notes Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. "Our goal is to bring games for gamers by gamers - and Zany Ziplines is our first start!"

For a preview of Zany Ziplines click here - and be sure to tune into our live launch on the @GonnaNeedMilk Twitch channel and TikTok on June 22nd starting at 5PM EDT. For more information on @GonnaNeedMilk and milk's benefits, go to www.gonnaneedmilk.com.

About the Milk Processor Education Program
The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

SOURCE MilkPEP

Also from this source

MILK SPONSORS WOMEN RUNNING THE CIGNA DENVER COLFAX MARATHON

MILK WANTS TO SPONSOR EVERY WOMAN RUNNING A MARATHON THIS YEAR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.