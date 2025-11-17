Team Milk's Every Woman's Marathon Unites Thousands in Scottsdale to Celebrate the Power of Showing Up

Representing all 50 states and 10 countries, over 4,000 runners ranged from 18 to 81 years old. An additional 26,000 runners participated virtually via Strava, completing their 26.2 miles on their home trails, neighborhoods, and with their run clubs, reinforcing the race's national and global presence.

With 43% of participants completing their first marathon, the event welcomed women of all ages, paces, experience, and backgrounds and demonstrated how marathon culture shifts when community, not competition, leads the experience.

"Every Woman's Marathon was built to make space for every woman's story," said Miranda Abney, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at MilkPEP. "Milk has always been about real nourishment and real strength and Every Woman's Marathon embodies that. We celebrate the courage it takes to show up for yourself and the power that comes from being supported by other women. It's not about pace or place — showing up is the victory. It's about running on your own terms, surrounded by women who lift you up."

Recognizing Women Who Lift Others Up

As one of the only Boston-qualifying marathons to forgo podiums and place awards, Every Woman's Marathon centers the emotional and community experience of showing up over competition.

Instead of traditional podiums or time-based awards, Every Woman's Marathon celebrates every woman who took to the starting line and will honor women who distinctly embodied courage, compassion, and community on the course. Custom necklaces, designed in partnership with Erica Sara Designs, will be presented to honorees recognized by fellow runners, volunteers, and race staff for moments of women supporting women when it mattered most. Runners can share stories from race day to nominate a fellow runner by reaching out to [email protected] by November 23. This recognition redefines achievement as collective, not competitive — a core principle of the event.

A Weekend Designed for Women

Ahead of the race, runners gathered at a two-day Wellness Fair & Expo at Scottsdale Civic Center, designed as a welcoming, communal space to learn, prepare, and connect rather than the traditionally high-pressure race-expo environment.

Runners took part in expert-led conversations, recovery sessions, hands-on support, and enjoyed shopping and gifts from partners including rabbit (Premier Apparel Partner), Saucony (Premier Footwear Partner), Supergoop! (Premier Beauty Partner), Sole Sport, HEALI, and SPIbelt. The Milk Lounge offered DJ sets, complimentary coffee with milk-based protein boosts, community meet-ups, and hair-braiding for race-day readiness by Undeniably Dairy, setting the tone for a weekend grounded in care, confidence and connection.

The Course & Race-Day Experience

The 26.2-mile route showcased the best of Scottsdale, weaving through Old Town, Papago Park, and the quiet stretches of Indian Bend Wash. The course was intentionally designed with a net-downhill profile, a generous 7:45 time limit, and on-course lactation accommodations. Hydration stations featuring Mortal Hydration and nutrition support from GU Liquid Gels kept runners fueled throughout, while HonorHealth medical teams provided care along the route and at the finish line. Local cheer squads, DJs, and run club support zones created a sustained sense of energy, encouragement, and shared momentum mile after mile.

Leaders in Women's Running Show Support

Race Captains and running legends Kathrine Switzer, Deena Kastor, Des Linden, Danielle McLaughlin, and Katelyn Hutchison cheered runners along the course and awarded finishers their medals. Among those on course were Olympians Molly Huddle and Elle Purrier St. Pierre, both running postpartum — further underscoring the race's commitment to meeting women where they are.

"What makes this race extraordinary is connection," said Switzer, the first woman to officially register and run the Boston Marathon. "When women support women, the finish line becomes something we cross together."

Finish Festival

Post-race, runners gathered at the Finish Festival at Scottsdale Civic Center, featuring chocolate milk to help support their post-race muscle repair and rehydration, live music, local food vendors and HEALI recovery services. A headline performance by Sierra Ferrell extended the spirit of togetherness beyond the course.

Looking Ahead

Marathon running belongs to every woman, regardless of pace or experience. Join Team Milk for the most up to date information and announcements for future races and follow @EveryWomansMarathon or visit EveryWomansMarathon.com for training support and community connection. Images of this year's race can be downloaded here .

To every woman who showed up: we saw you. And we hope you join us again on our next adventure.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org .

