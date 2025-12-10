Milken Institute Partners with Digital Agency, Velir x Brooklyn Data, to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Women's Health Network Digital Platform

This Digital Platform Marks a Major Step Forward in supporting the Women's Health Network's Goal of Driving Innovation, Investment, and Collaboration in Women's Health

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velir x Brooklyn Data, in partnership with the Milken Institute, is excited to announce the launch of the Women's Health Network digital platform. This new website enhances the Network's ability to accelerate innovation and investment in women's health by bringing together leaders from across sectors. Velir x Brooklyn Data led the design and development of the Network's new brand and digital platform, establishing a foundational hub for collaboration, research, and member engagement.

A Digital Platform Purpose-Built to Accelerate Progress

Beginning in mid-August, Velir x Brooklyn Data collaborated closely with the Milken Institute to design and deliver the Network's online presence. In just 2.5 months, the teams:

Developed the brand identity

Defined and built the Release 1 platform vision, including the first public-facing Women's Health Network digital experience in Drupal

Produced the Network's launch video in partnership with Drift Studios, premiered November 4, 2025, during the inaugural Women's Health Network Steering Committee & Member Luncheon in Washington, D.C., and later showcased at the Milken Institute's Future of Health Summit

This first release establishes the Network's public presence and supports the recruitment of a selective, high-impact member community committed to transforming the future of women's health.

A Milestone for Women's Health and for Digital Innovation

"This launch represents the type of mission-driven, cross-sector digital work we are incredibly proud to support," said Eliza Pare, VP of Client Services at Velir. "The Women's Health Network is poised to transform collaboration in women's health, and we're honored to help build the digital infrastructure that will make that possible."

What's Next: Building a Robust Community and Collaboration Hub

Velir x Brooklyn Data will continue its partnership with the Milken Institute as the Women's Health Network digital platform expands to enable deeper engagement, content sharing, and collaboration across its diverse membership. Upcoming phases include:

Phase 2 - February 2026: Introduction of a member login experience to support member interaction and networking, content exchange, and early-stage community building

Phase 3 - April 2026: Rollout of advanced collaboration tools, enhanced community features, and expanded digital capabilities

These future enhancements will transform the Network's digital platform into a dynamic hub where leaders can share insights, explore opportunities, and accelerate innovation that improves health outcomes for women everywhere.

About the Milken Institute's Women's Health Network

Despite women comprising half the U.S. population and nearly half the workforce, women's health has historically suffered from chronic underinvestment. The Milken Institute's Women's Health Network aims to change this trajectory by convening senior leaders from institutions, startups, corporations, investors, policymakers, patient organizations, health systems, and philanthropic entities to drive meaningful advances in research, care delivery, innovation, and technology.

Chaired by Former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the Network is guided by a Steering Committee of senior executives from the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Amgen, BCG, Daré Bioscience, Deloitte, GE Healthcare, Katz Institute for Women's Health, Lux Capital, Merck, Microsoft, National Academy of Medicine, Northwell Health, Organon, and Phelps & Phillips, LLP. To date, the Network has united more than 100 cross-sector members, creating one of the most comprehensive coalitions ever assembled to advance women's health.

About Velir & Brooklyn Data

Velir x Brooklyn Data is a data-driven digital experience agency and data consultancy that helps organizations engage audiences through innovative, personalized digital strategies. By integrating data, strategy, design, and technology, we create experiences that drive measurable results in reach, conversion, engagement, and loyalty.

