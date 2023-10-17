Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Beaverton

Mixed-Use Community Will Add 312 Apartment Homes to Metropolitan Portland

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced that construction is underway at Modera Beaverton , a mixed-use apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Beaverton on the western side of the Portland metropolitan area.

The wrap-style community will be built to and is pursuing LEED Gold certification standards and will feature 312 apartment homes, 4,145 square feet of retail space and boasts a walkable, bikeable location in the heart of downtown Beaverton. Modera Beaverton first broke ground in December and first move-ins are anticipated for summer 2025.

"Beaverton continues to emerge as a high-quality living destination removed from Portland but close enough to easily access all that the city has to offer," said Sam Rodriguez , senior managing director of development in Portland for Mill Creek. "In addition to being amidst the local charm of Beaverton, future residents will be within a 15- to 20-minute drive of the Portland Central Business District and no longer than a 30-minute commute from any of the city's key employment hubs."

Located at 12230 SW Broadway Street, Modera Beaverton provides a Walk Score of 98 and Bike Score of 81, with several restaurants, brewpubs, nightlife opportunities and transit options easily accessible. That includes a stop on the MAX Light Rail that sits a half-mile from the community, and key artery Highway 217 is within a few blocks. Beaverton also is positioned nearby some of the most notable employers in the metropolitan area, including Nike World Headquarters, Columbia Sportswear, Tektronix, Intel and Kaiser Health.

Community amenities will include a resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyards, rooftop deck with grilling area and fire pit, outdoor dining, demonstration kitchen, coworking spaces, private workspaces, game room with pool table, coffee bar and pet spa. The 24-hour, club-quality fitness center will include a yoga studio, golf simulator, TRX system and cardio equipment. The community will also offer controlled-access garage parking with EV charging stations.

Modera Beaverton will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private patios or balconies. Apartment interiors will be delivered with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, in-home washers and dryers and walk-in closets. Smart features include ButterflyMX™ guest-access technology, programmable thermostats and key fob entry system. The community will also include digital package lockers, bike repair station, dedicated bike storage and additional storage.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 128 communities representing over 35,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential