Move-Ins Now Available at Green Building-Rated Modera EaDo

Community Features 377 Contemporary Apartment Homes Near The Domain in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced that move-ins are now available at Modera EaDo, a contemporary apartment community just east of The Domain, one of Austin's most thriving retail, office and residential centers.

Situated at 11604 Stonehollow Drive and moments east of The Domain—which is often referred to as Austin's Second Downtown— Modera EaDo features 377 well-appointed apartment homes, cutting-edge amenity spaces and a chic wrap-style design. The community, which features a refined nature-inspired aesthetic with warm woods and stones, is constructed with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind and received a Green Building rating from Austin Energy.

"With its proximity to The Domain, residents are less than a mile from one of the most exciting mixed-use destinations in the city," said Matthew Bunch , managing director of development in Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "Whether it's the sizable contingent of dining and retail outlets, or entertainment venues such as TopGolf and Sandbox VR, residents are moments away but remain far enough from the bustle to enjoy a comfortable, quiet and contemporary living experience."

Residents can choose from Modera EaDo's vast mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes, with select homes featuring private yards. Community amenities include an expansive 2,700-square-foot, club-quality fitness center open 24-hours, a resident club with a gaming area, an indoor/outdoor social kitchen and music room, a resort-inspired pool with water features and tanning ledge, poolside cabana, Zen courtyard, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, high-speed community-wide WiFi and an electronic key fob system.

Residents also have access to digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage and a bark park with a connecting pet spa. Modera EaDo offers a self-service Grab-and-Go market from Impulsify, providing point-of-sale packaged snacks, meals, beverages and other convenience items.

Apartment interiors include two sophisticated finish schemes, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42-inch custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes include wine fridges, private patios or balconies, linen closets, double vanities, powder baths and walk-in showers.

The area surrounding Modera EaDo continues to emerge, as the community is positioned just east of the future master-planned Uptown ATX site, a 66-acre mixed-use redevelopment project. It is also within a quarter mile of a proposed CapMetro Red Line station, which will connect with Leander to the north and downtown Austin to the south. Prominent employers in the area include IBM, Indeed, Amazon, Facebook and Charles Schwab, which features a 50-acre campus immediately adjacent to the community.

More information about Modera EaDo's move-in specials can be found at ModeraEado.com or by calling 866-542-9436.

