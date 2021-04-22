Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Six Pines

SHENANDOAH, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera Six Pines , a mixed-use apartment community in The Woodlands, a charming neighborhood 27 miles north of Houston.

Modera Six Pines, which will feature 429 apartment homes, is part of an 11-acre master-planned development in conjunction with Life Time Fitness. The five-story, podium-style community is being constructed with a modern, European-style aesthetic and will include a deluxe array of common-area amenities. First move-ins are slated for spring 2022.

"Modera Six Pines will offer residents a place to live and play outside of the downtown sector, while remaining in an environment near work, schools and entertainment," said Jeb Cox , senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We're excited to expand our Texas portfolio to The Woodlands area, and we will aim to provide a top-of-market experience in the neighborhood. A great location, quality amenities and a charismatic neighborhood will make Modera Six Pines an ideal home for a variety of renters."

Located at 8900 Six Pines Drive, Modera Six Pines is situated just north of The Woodlands Town Center, home to a host of dining, shopping, hotel and entertainment options. The community represents a prime location for outdoor enthusiasts, in addition to those craving entertainment and shopping opportunities without having to deal with the hustle and bustle of downtown metro locations. The Woodlands Mall, Lake Woodlands Crossing and Market Street, an award-winning mixed-use town center with a movie theater and day spa, are all within one mile of the community.

As part of the wellness-inspired development, Life Time Fitness is building a 175,000-square-foot health center adjacent to the community. Multiple parks are also within reach, offering ample opportunities for recreational pursuits. The Woodlands Waterway and pedestrian walkway are gateways to an abundance of entertainment outlets, including a public art walk and a koi garden to be enjoyed year-round. Nearby Hughes Landing supplies the area with upscale eateries and Class-A office space. Nearby employers include Woodlands Hospital, Baker Hughes, Exxon Mobil and Entergy Texas.

Modera Six Pines will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, featuring various modern-style floor plans. Homes will be furnished with wood-plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, double-vanity bathroom sinks, king-sized bedrooms and private patios or balconies in select homes. Kitchens will be delivered with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, 42-inch custom cabinetry and breakfast bars.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse, outdoor deck, swimming pool, barbecue area with picnic tables, coffee bar, game room, and an onsite pet spa and dog park. As part of the community's emphasis on health and wellness, Modera Six Pines will feature a club-quality fitness center, yoga/Pilates studio, dedicated bike storage and loaner bikes. Reserved parking will be available within a controlled-access garage.

Modera Six Pines will be the fifth development from Mill Creek in the Houston area, including Modera Flats and Modera Washington .

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 88 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

