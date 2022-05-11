Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Sherrills Ford

Development Marks Mill Creek's Second Single-Family Development in N.C.

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Sherrills Ford , a master-planned community approximately 35 miles north of Charlotte. The development marks another key step in Mill Creek's recent entry into the emerging single-family build-to-rent sector.

The community will offer a mix of approximately 134 cottage-style homes. The development will become part of the greater Village at Sherrills Ford master-planned mixed-use community, which includes retail and dining options in addition to a Publix supermarket. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2023.

"The Village at Sherrills Ford will quickly become one of the most sought-after locales in the area, and we're excited to be a part of it," said Scott Herr , president of single-family rentals in the Southeast for Mill Creek Residential. "The area has exhibited strong household growth in recent years, yet is light with regard to purpose-built single-family-rental offerings. We believe this is a fantastic opportunity to help address the area's need for quality housing and help kick-start a new neighborhood, and we are eager to offer a best-in-class experience to our residents."

Amavi Sherrills Ford will sit along State Highway 150 and will be approximately 12 miles west of Mooresville, N.C., which is home to Amavi Mooresville , Mill Creek's first single-family, build-to-rent development, which broke ground earlier this year . Amavi Sherrills Ford will provide convenient access to the Lake Norman Region, with Lake Norman State Park within a 20-minute drive. The park provides an abundance of recreational opportunities, including hiking, fishing, camping and mountain biking. Additionally, the community site is within a 20-minute drive of Cornelius and within 25 minutes of Huntersville.

Amavi Sherrill Ford's cottage homes will feature a variety of two- and three-bedroom homes. The two-bedroom homes will measure 962 square feet and the three-bedroom homes will contain 1,236 square feet.

Community amenities will consist of a clubhouse and leasing office, swimming pool and cabana, outdoor barbecue and gathering areas, playground, pet park, open green space and walking trails. The community will also feature modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors will be delivered with a variety of features and finishes, including stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, kitchen islands, granite countertops and ceiling fans.

Amavi Sherrills Ford will offer conventional leasing teams and maintenance teams, as well as offer prospective residents the option to take self-guided tours of the homes. The experience will be tailored to the customer's desired experience, including the option of a fully contactless leasing and move-in experience, all backed by Mill Creek's Peace of Mind service guarantees.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of both multifamily and build-to-rent single-family communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 119 communities representing over 32,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

