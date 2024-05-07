Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Twin Lakes

Single-Family Build-to-Rent to Add 181 Homes Northeast of Atlanta MSA

HOSCHTON, Ga., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Twin Lakes , a single-family build-to-rent community in western Jackson County.

Amavi Twin Lakes, located five minutes south of key thoroughfare Interstate 85, represents Mill Creek's first single-family build-to-rent community in Georgia and will offer a mix of 181 three- and four-bedroom townhomes. The community will sit adjacent to a new Publix shopping center, which is scheduled to open this summer. First move-ins for Amavi Twin Lakes are anticipated for late summer.

"Amavi Twin Lakes will provide a mix of a relaxed small-town feel, convenience and high-level amenities that we believe will appeal to a variety of discerning renters," said Scott Herr , division president of single-family rentals for Mill Creek's Southeast Region. "Many of the additional rental options in the immediate area are located to the west in more populous regions and won't offer the serene atmosphere and backdrop of walking trails and lake access. We look forward to getting started on this development and offering a top-of-market, professionally managed experience."

Situated at 133 Pyramid Lane, Amavi Twin Lakes is positioned approximately 50 minutes northeast of Downtown Atlanta and within a 30-minute drive of Athens. The Hoschton area is a family-friendly locale home to an excellent school system, a variety of employers and several recreational outlets. That includes the expansive Hoschton Recreation Park, which sits two miles north of the community. Additionally, popular attractions such as Lake Lanier and Mall of Georgia are within 20 miles of the community.

Each home at Amavi Twin Lakes will feature attached two-car garages and fenced private backyards. The community will consist of three- and four-bedroom homes, with the 109 three-bedroom homes measuring an average of 1,674 square feet and the 72 four-bedroom homes averaging 1,890 square feet.

Community amenities will consist of two outdoor resort-style swimming pools, outdoor deck with dining area and fire pit, resident clubhouse, onsite park with playground, onsite pet park and a fitness studio with cardio equipment and TRX system. The community will also feature modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas.

Home interiors will include stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, custom white cabinetry, city loft walls, oversized windows, smart thermostats, walk-in closets, double vanities in bathrooms, ceiling fans, in-home washers and dryers, and EV charging capabilities in each garage.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 140 communities representing over 39,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

