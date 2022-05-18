Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Cottingham

Eleven-Building Community Will Add 360 Homes to South Houston Neighborhood

HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Cottingham, a multi-building apartment community spanning 16 acres in south Houston.

The sprawling three-story community, which will feature 360 contemporary apartment homes contained within 11 buildings and an expansive clubhouse, will be developed on the southwest corner of Cottingham Street and Schurmier Road. First move-ins are anticipated for spring 2023.

"Modera Cottingham will offer a location that provides convenient access to many of Houston's key employment centers without the exorbitant price tag of many of the city's other emerging neighborhoods," said Jeb Cox, senior managing director of development in Houston and Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "We look forward to getting started on this development, which will benefit from the area's sustained growth, rapid influx of petrochemical development and massive amount of surrounding employment opportunities."

Situated at 13958 Cottingham Street, Modera Cottingham will sit just north of Beltway 8 and just over 10 miles south of the Texas Medical Center, home to a wide range of employment opportunities and responsible for much of the recent growth in the southeastern portion of the city. The community also will sit within 13 miles of the Port of Houston, one of the nation's most active ports, and six miles north of the affluent city of Pearland. Modera Cottingham will also be adjacent to the forthcoming location of South Belt Central Business Park—the future home to more than 3.5 million square feet of industrial business space.

Modera Cottingham will offer one- and two-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 1,026 and various layouts available. Community amenities will include the 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, grilling area, outdoor kitchen, pool table, free WiFi, 24-hour fitness studio, conference room, landscaped courtyards and rentable private garages. The pet-friendly community will also feature an onsite dog park and dedicated dog run.

Apartment interiors will include a variety of features, including wood-plank style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, electric ranges, granite countertops, kitchen islands, 42-inch custom cabinetry, central heating and air, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and full-sized in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include tile surrounds and linen closets.

Modera Cottingham will add to Mill Creek's presence in Houston. Others communities include Modera Flats, Modera Washington and Modera Waugh, which recently broke ground near the River Oaks neighborhood.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of both multifamily and build-to-rent single-family communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 119 communities representing over 32,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

