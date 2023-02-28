Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Falls Church

Luxury Mixed-Use Apartment Community Will Add 280 Homes, Retail

Adjacent to Founders Row in Thriving Falls Church Locale

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Falls Church, a contemporary apartment community in the heart of the City of Falls Church, which will provide additional homes and retail adjacent to Mill Creek's mixed-use lifestyle center, Founders Row.

Modera Falls Church, which will feature 280 homes at the intersection of West Broad and North West Streets, will become the third residential component for Mill Creek in the City of Falls Church. It joins Modera Founders Row and Verso Founders Row, an age-restricted community dedicated to individuals 55 years and older, each of which began leasing in 2021. All three communities have been developed as a joint venture partnership between Mill Creek and CrossHarbor Capital Partners.

Modera Falls Church will add 22,000 square feet of retail space to the existing 90,000 square feet at Founders Row, which is anchored by Paragon Theaters, a luxury dine-in movie theater set to open in 2024. The community will also feature a co-working amenity space that will be unique to the City. First move-ins at this community are anticipated for early 2025.

"Founders Row immediately established itself as the 'new center' of the City, with an array of upscale retail, dining and living options," said Joe Muffler, senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "Modera Falls Church will expand that charm and add more quality homes and retail to a popular and emerging destination. We look forward to continuing to work with the City of Falls Church to create a unique experience that everyone can enjoy."

The community sits in a very walkable, very bikeable neighborhood (87 Walk Score and 79 Bike Score) and is located directly adjacent to the popular Washington & Old Dominion Trail. Residents also will be within a 15-minute walk of the Falls Church West Metro Station, which provides easy connectivity to the greater Washington, D.C. area. Additionally, Interstate 66 is approximately one mile west on Broad Street, which links to the Dulles Toll Road, the Capital Beltway, Route 50 and other thriving submarkets in Northern Virginia.

Within Founders Row, residents will have access to the seven screens and 600-plus seats of Paragon Theaters, restaurants Ellie Bird, Chasin' Tails, Nue, Roll Play Vietnamese Grill, Kyu Ramen and Kyo Matcha, and additional retailers such as Club Pilates, Sparkle & Pop Nail Salon, and 4Ever Young Med Spa.

Modera Falls Church, which will be built to LEED Gold standards, will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with various layouts and an average size of 915 square feet. Community amenities will include a resident clubhouse, outdoor deck, resort-inspired swimming pool, fire pit, grilling area, landscaped courtyards, coffee bar, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center featuring cardio equipment, yoga studio, TRX system and Peloton bikes. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, dedicated bike storage and public EV-charging stations.

Apartment interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, wood plank-style flooring, custom cabinetry, moveable kitchen islands, pendant lighting, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, private patios or balconies and a variety of smart home features, including smart thermostats and mobile-app entry. Bathrooms will feature double vanities, tile shower surrounds and quartz countertops.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential