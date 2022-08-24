Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera McGavock

Twenty-Nine Story Community to Add 396 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Nashville Locale

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera McGavock, a contemporary high-rise apartment community in Nashville's thriving Gulch neighborhood.

The 29-story community, which will be positioned along McGavock Street and 13th Avenue South, will feature 396 apartment homes in one of the city's most desirable locales. Modera McGavock will be among the tallest buildings within The Gulch and will offer stunning views of the city's Downtown and Midtown skylines. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2024.

"We're confident that Modera McGavock will elevate the standard for downtown living in Nashville," said Luca Barber, managing director of development in Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "The Gulch neighborhood boasts a convenient, centralized location and has quickly established itself as Nashville's premier, urban submarket due to its variety of exceptional mixed-use developments, employment, entertainment venues and boutique retail options. We're eager to develop a community that matches these vibrant surroundings, and we're grateful to play an ongoing role in the transformation of this great city."

Situated at 1212 McGavock Street, Modera McGavock will sit just east of key artery Interstate 40 and put residents within close proximity of the area's 78,000 employers, including 17,000 new job opportunities within Downtown. Major thoroughfares I-65, Broadway, Demonbreun Street and the Nashville Greenway also provide connectivity from the community, which features an emerging Walk Score of 80. The prime walkability includes access to a Whole Foods, situated 400 feet from the community, and pedestrian access throughout The Gulch, which offers a restaurant, hotel and retail scene unmatched throughout the remainder of the city.

Modera McGavock will consist of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans and an average square footage of 970. Community amenities will include a rooftop sky lounge and swimming pool, grilling area with outdoor dining, fire pit, clubhouse, game room, landscaped courtyards, conference room, co-working spaces, coffee bar, rooftop dog park and a 24-hour fitness center with TRX system, cardio equipment, yoga studio and group fitness area. The community will also feature controlled-access guest technology, private parking with EV charging stations, package lockers, bike storage and additional storage.

Apartment homes will include a variety of deluxe features, including nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, tile backsplashes, wood plank-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, smart thermostats and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will be equipped with tile surrounds, linen closets and double vanities. Select homes will also offer soaking tubs.

Modera McGavock will mark Mill Creek's third development within Nashville, joining Modera Germantown and Modera Gulch.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 117 communities representing over 31,427 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

