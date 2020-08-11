Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Washington

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera Washington, a mixed-use apartment community located along Washington Avenue amidst one of Houston's most arts-centric locales.

The eight-story midrise will feature 341 contemporary apartment homes and a full suite of community amenities. This suite of amenities includes private office space, which will cater to the ever-increasing remote worker. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2021.

"We continue to be extremely fond of the Houston market, and the prime location between Studemont Street and Sawyer Street will place residents within close proximity of everything they might need," said Tommy Le, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential. "The various common-area amenities will give Modera Washington a truly unique dynamic, and we look forward to offering one of the finest living experiences in the neighborhood."

Situated at 2520 Washington Avenue, Modera Washington will sit immediately adjacent to the Old Sixth Ward Historic District and approximately one mile north of recently revitalized Buffalo Bayou Park. The commuter-friendly locale offers quick access to Interstate 10, several public transit options and prime connectivity to the Energy Corridor, Downtown Houston and the remainder of the area's thriving employment sectors.

Within the immediate area, residents will have access to the vast retail and entertainment offerings of Sawyer Yards, the Theater District, River Oaks District, The Galleria and Washington Corridor. Minute Maid Park, BBVA Stadium and Toyota Center are less than three miles from the community, with the Museum District also within a short drive.

Modera Washington, which will possess a fresh and modern aesthetic, will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with den layouts available. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck, a glass-edged and elevated swimming pool, barbecue and picnic areas, pet spa, game room and a club-quality fitness center with group fitness areas. Alongside the private offices, the ground floor will offer billiards, dry cleaning lockers, catering kitchen, private dining room and a golf simulator. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, bike storage, complimentary bikes for resident use and extra storage space.

Apartment interiors will feature two distinct color palettes and include 10-foot ceilings and higher, laminate vinyl-plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, upgraded fixtures, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will include floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds in showers and tubs, linen closets and vanity mirrors with integrated lighting. Select homes will feature a kitchen island with breakfast bar.

Modera Washington represents one of several Mill Creek communities currently under development in Houston, joining Modera Six Pines in The Woodlands.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national multifamily company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates multifamily communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 79 communities representing over 21,300 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

