Mill Creek Announces Move-Ins Underway at Modera Clarendon

Wellness-Inspired Community Adds 270 Homes to Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor

ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the move-ins are underway at Modera Clarendon , a luxury apartment community located in the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor of metropolitan Washington, D.C.

The midrise community, which features 270 apartment homes with an added emphasis on green living, smart technology and coworking capabilities, is situated at the corner of Washington Boulevard and N. Kirkwood Road. Built to LEED Silver standards, Modera Clarendon features a biophilic design aesthetic, which embraces health, wellness, greenery and a welcoming atmosphere.

"The Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor represents one of the smartest growth-planning efforts in the country, and we're delighted to join the Clarendon neighborhood and welcome our first residents," said Joe Muffler , senior managing director of development in the Mid-Atlantic for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe Modera Clarendon is a genuinely unique community with its wellness-infused elements and diverse array of amenities, and we look forward to offering a truly one-of-a-kind living experience."

Modera Clarendon's exclusive suite of amenities includes an open-floorplan clubhouse with social and co-working nodes, a 24-hour self-service marketplace and a vibrant outdoor courtyard with social zones for dining, fitness and social gatherings. The community also includes building-wide WiFi, keyless-entry technology, a ground-level pet spa and bike storage facility, and a fitness center with a yoga and barre room.

The community is surrounded by various boutique shopping, nightlife and dining options within the neighborhood, which boasts 2.3 million square feet of retail within a half-mile. Residents are also within steps of the 25 million square feet of office space contained within the Rosslyn-Ballston market, and the site is within walking distance of George Mason's Law, Business and Policy schools, currently amidst a major reconstruction to accommodate a new technology campus. Modera Clarendon also features commuter-friendly access with Interstate 66, Lee Highway, U.S. Route 50 and two Metro lines easily accessible from the community.

Modera Clarendon includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average size of 830 square feet. Apartment interiors include nine-foot and taller ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded fixtures, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, in-home washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and private patios or balconies. Select homes will offer front yards with stoops. Bathrooms feature double vanities and tile shower surrounds, and residents also have access to direct-to-door package delivery services, an onsite concierge, controlled-access parking and dedicated bike storage.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

