Mill Creek Announces Start of Move-Ins at Modera Six Pines

Wellness-Inspired Community Adds 429 Apartment Homes to The Woodlands

SHENANDOAH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of move-ins at Modera Six Pines, a wellness-inspired apartment community in The Woodlands, an affluent and charismatic neighborhood 27 miles north of Houston.

Modera Six Pines, which consists of 429 apartment homes, a refined suite of amenities and high-end interior finishes, is part of an 11-acre master-planned development that also features a Life Time Fitness health center. Possessing a sophisticated European chic aesthetic, the five-story podium-style community is optimally situated just north of The Woodlands Town Center, home to a wide variety of retail, dining and entertainment options.

"The Woodlands continues to become one of the most desirable living areas in the Houston area, and we're excited to welcome our first residents to Modera Six Pines—our first community in this thriving submarket," said Jeb Cox, senior managing director of development in Houston and Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "We're prepared to deliver a best-in-class experience and believe the thoughtful architecture, top-of-market amenity spaces and comfortable home interiors will complement the refined vibe of the neighborhood. Modera Six Pines is an ideal location for those seeking both proximity to the city and a relaxed living experience outside the urban core."

Situated at 8900 Six Pines Drive in Shenandoah, Modera Six Pines is within one mile of The Woodlands Mall, Lake Woodlands Crossing and Market Street, an award-winning mixed-use town center with a movie theater and day spa. Additionally, the nearby Woodlands Waterway features a pedestrian walkway, public art walk and year-round koi garden. Multiple parks are also easily accessible, making the area a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.

The community is also situated less than a half-mile off Interstate 45, which provides access to the greater Houston area and its thriving employment centers. Notable nearby employers include Woodlands Hospital, Baker Hughes, Exxon Mobil and Entergy Texas.

Modera Six Pines offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den and penthouse layouts available. Community amenities include a resort-inspired swimming pool, barbecue stations, two landscaped courtyards, high-end lobby with reading nooks and coffee bar, bar area with resident lounge, game room, catering kitchen with dining room, dog park and pet spa, onsite library and two-level co-working spaces with private offices and a conference room.

As part of the community's emphasis on health and wellness, Modera Six Pines features a two-story fitness center with TRX system, group fitness area, cardio/weight stations and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents also have access to dedicated bike storage, a loaner bike program, additional storage space, valet dry cleaning, Fetch package service and controlled-access garage parking with EV charging stations.

Home interiors are equipped with keyless entry, plank-style flooring, chef-style kitchens with granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, 42-inch custom cabinetry, pendant lighting, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats and private patios or balconies. Select homes offer kitchen islands, double-vanity bathroom sinks, freestanding soaking tubs and linen closets.

Modera Six Pines adds to Mill Creek's emerging presence in the Houston area, which also includes Modera Flats and Modera Washington. Mill Creek also recently broke ground on Modera Cottingham on the south side of the city and Modera Garden Oaks near the Oak Forest neighborhood.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 118 communities representing over 31,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential