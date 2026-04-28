Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Chandler

Garden-Style Community Adds 345 Homes to Thriving Southeast Phoenix Locale

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Chandler, a contemporary garden-style community in southeast Phoenix.

The community, which offers 345 spacious homes contained within seven three-story buildings, features a modern farmhouse-style aesthetic, a refined suite of amenities and a variety of high-end features and finishes. First move-ins are anticipated for May.

"We're eager to welcome our initial residents to Modera Chandler, which we believe will quickly become a benchmark for quality and design in the area," said Tyler Wilson, senior managing director of development of the Southwest region for Mill Creek Residential. "Chandler continues to emerge as a sought-after living destination, as residents are drawn to its extensive array of retail, restaurants and emerging employment opportunities. We're excited to open our doors at a time when demand for quality rental-housing options continues to excel."

Positioned just south of E Queen Road at 3100 S. Arizona Avenue, Modera Chandler is within a short commute of the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway), which connects to the city's southern and eastern regions and serves as a gateway to the greater metropolitan area. Several retail options, restaurants and three grocery stores are within walking distance of the community, and the immediate area is also home to an abundance of walking trails, parks and lakes.

Modera Chandler offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabanas, hot tub and sauna, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining, expansive clubroom with gathering space, landscaped courtyards, coworking space with private pods, conference room, resident lounge with library, pet park, playground and a two-story, club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, TRX system, spin bikes and a yoga/Pilates studio. The community also features 24/7 digital self-serve package lockers, controlled-access garage parking, complimentary WiFi in common areas and additional storage options.

Homes feature nine- and 11-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pendant lighting, movable kitchen islands with storage, spacious closets and in-home washers and dryers. Smart features include programmable thermostats, key fob entry, controlled-access guest technology, smart leak detection and smart lighting. Designer bathrooms include double vanities and tile shower surrounds.

Premium homes feature additional upgraded features, including two-tone cabinets, upgraded closet systems, under-cabinet lighting and waterfall edge islands. Modera Chandler is built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Bronze certification.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,600 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential