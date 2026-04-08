Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Walsh Heights

Community Marks Mill Creek's Second in Fort Worth-Area Master-Planned Development

ALEDO, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Walsh Heights, a contemporary midrise community in the fast-growing Walsh master-planned development.

Modera Walsh Heights, which features 296 homes, represents the second multifamily development by Mill Creek within Walsh, located 15-minutes west of the Fort Worth metro. The community joins its predecessor, Modera Walsh, as a key residential component of the master plan's central Highland Hills district. First move-ins for Modera Walsh Heights are anticipated for May.

"The growth of Walsh has been well-documented with great new schools, neighborhoods, infrastructure, exciting retail, an HEB grocery store and a major college campus underway, so we could not be more excited to welcome our first residents to Modera Walsh Heights," said Neil Eastwood, vice president of development in North Texas for Mill Creek Residential.

Situated at 13400 Highland Hills Drive near the confluence of Interstates 30 and 20, Modera Walsh Heights sits amidst one of the largest master-planned communities in the U.S., located near a major city center. The Walsh master plan measures an impressive 7,500 acres, and the two Mill Creek communities are part of the initial 80-acre section of the Walsh Highland Hills district.

Highland Hills is emerging as a major development hub within Walsh, anchored by The University of Texas at Arlington's new UTA West campus, which broke ground in January and is complemented by a planned eight-story office building, plus medical, dining and retail spaces. Ideally located across the street from Modera Walsh Heights, the newly completed St. Mary's Trail offers residents direct access to a scenic lakeside walking trail, while just across Interstate 30, HEB has broken ground on a major new grocery store that will anchor the primary retail development within Walsh.

"The area's natural landscape, top-rated Aledo schools and easy access to Fort Worth's employment hubs make it an ideal spot for well-rounded living," said Michael Blackwell, senior managing director of development in North Texas for Mill Creek Residential. "Inspired by the vision of Highland Hills as the future 'Downtown Walsh,' we've crafted a walkable, elevated experience shaped by modernism and the charm of historic Texas towns featuring stoops, porches, a main street and boutique hotel-inspired amenities, with lakes, trails and open space just moments away."

Modera Walsh Heights offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts, optional direct-entry and private porches, yards or balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, rooftop deck with lake and city views, multiple fire pits, outdoor dining, resident clubhouse, coffee bar, pool table, landscaped courtyards, dog park and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga/Pilates studio and group fitness area. Residents will also have access to a conference room, coworking spaces, private workstations, digital package lockers, rentable oversized garages, dedicated bike storage and additional storage space.

Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, vintage-themed kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gold pull-down faucets, custom tile backsplashes, designer pendant lighting, custom soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting and large chef's islands. Homes also include built-in shelving, oversized closets, in-home washers and dryers with leak sensors and large primary bedrooms with spacious closets. Designer bathrooms include soaking tubs, large showers, designer gold plumbing fixtures, linen closets and double vanities. Smart features include programmable thermostats, key fob access, controlled-access guest technology and turn-key WiFi.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,600 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential