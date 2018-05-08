Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Needham

The community, which features a combined 136 homes, is conveniently near Route 128, which serves as a major employment corridor for the surrounding area. The locale also provides walkability to nearby schools and a variety of neighborhood attractions. Boasting a mix of expansive apartment homes and market-leading finishes and amenities, Modera Needham offers a level of comfort and convenience unique to the area. First move-ins are anticipated for June.

"With its expansive homes and prime connectivity to Boston, we believe Modera Needham will serve as one of the most desirable options in the submarket," said Lars Unhjem, vice president of the Boston market for Mill Creek Residential. "Whether residents crave quick access to the city, top-level schools or nearby recreation opportunities, this exceptional location is extremely attractive to many renters."

Constructed with a timeless New England contemporary design to match its surroundings, Modera Needham consists of 52 three-story town homes and 84 traditional apartment homes contained within a five-story midrise. The site offers convenient access to Interstate 95/Route 128, Route 9 and the Massachusetts Turnpike (Mass Pike).

In addition, the Hersey commuter rail station is within one mile of the community and offers connectivity to Downtown Boston and its array of employers in less than 30 minutes. The Boston area is renowned for its presence in the pharmaceutical industry with companies such as Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Merck Research Laboratories, and the city is also home to offices for TripAdvisor, Coca-Cola, Intuit, Adobe and Trader Joe's.

Residents will have access to an array of boutique-style shops along Highland Avenue, including the Needham Shopping Center and Needham Gateway Shops. Needham is also home to Theater on the Roof and Arlekin Players Theater. Located at 700 Greendale Avenue, the community also connects to numerous walking trails and the meandering Charles River. The area's elite school system includes Needham High School, Pollard Middle School, High Rock School (sixth grade) and Broadmeadow Elementary School.

Modera Needham consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom flat-style homes while the townhomes are offered in two- and three-bedroom layouts. The homes will feature an average square footage of 1,472 with many den and loft layouts available. Community amenities include an outdoor saltwater pool, terrace with private dining area and barbecue grills, 24-hour club-quality fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio and group exercise room, expansive clubhouse with coffee bar, game room with pool table, theater room and a pet spa. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, bike storage, valet dry cleaning, controlled-access garage parking and a business center with computer stations and a conference room.

Apartment interiors are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, upgraded fixtures, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, USB outlets, Nest thermostats, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes feature private patios or balconies, separate dining areas, breakfast bars, gas fireplaces, double vanities and linen closets.

Including Modera Needham, Mill Creek has developed or acquired six communities in the Boston area. Others include Modera Hopkinton, Modera Medford, Modera Natick Center and Alister Quincy.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises of 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

