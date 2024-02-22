Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Trinity

Mixed-Use Community Features 204 Apartment Homes, Retail Overlooking the Trinity River

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Trinity , a luxury mixed-use apartment community uniquely positioned along the west levee of the Trinity River.

The seven-story community, which features 204 apartment homes and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space on a formerly vacant industrial site, is uniquely designed with a lifted podium aesthetic that elevates the building's amenities and most apartment homes above the levee. The community offers unobstructed, panoramic views of the iconic Dallas skyline, its two signature Calatrava bridges and the city's most expansive naturalized greenbelt. First move-ins are anticipated for March.

"The neighborhood possesses a refined industrial spirit and is rapidly becoming one of the most desirable places to live in Dallas," said Michael Blackwell , senior managing director of development in North Texas for Mill Creek Residential. "We are eager to join the neighborhood with a unique offering that might be as attractive to empty nesters and downsizers as it is to more conventional residents choosing the luxury and convenience of renting so close to where they work and play. Modera Trinity features larger floorplans, more expansive views and more convenient access to trails and open space than have been available in this section of the city, and we believe it will quickly become a highly sought-after living option."

Situated at 2350 N Beckley Avenue, the triangular community veers towards the Trinity Skyline Trailhead and a future park, which will provide residents with a trail-oriented, nature-focused experience. Modera Trinity puts residents within close proximity of Downtown, Uptown, the Design District and the additional nearby shopping, dining and cultural attractions contained within Trinity Groves, Sylvan Thirty and Bishop Arts. Immediate surrounding attractions include White Rock Brewing Co., Manhattan Project, CiboDivino Centro, Houndstooth Coffee and Taco Deli.

Modera Trinity consists of spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available and an average size of 1,056 square feet. With the exception of six walk-up townhomes along Beckley Avenue, homes begin at 30 feet off the ground, which creates an elevated view in all directions.

Community amenities include a 24-hour club-quality fitness studio, hotel-like lobby, onsite retail, bike storage, pet spa, secured garage and EV charging stations on the first two levels. The third-floor amenity level, intentionally set at the height of the levee, includes a resident clubhouse with co-working spaces, coffee bar, catering kitchen, conference room and multiple lounge areas that lead out to an expansive amenity deck. The deck opens toward the river, bridges and skyline with a resort-style pool, grilling area, outdoor kitchen and dining, lounge seating, fire pit and a glass rail to maximize the views. At the top of the building is The Solarium, a greenery-draped community room which includes lounge seating, TVs, a private dining space and an outdoor terrace.

Apartment homes will be delivered with nine- and 10-foot ceilings, expansive living rooms and kitchens, walk-in closets and numerous floor plans designed for hybrid workers. Interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, 42-inch soft-close cabinetry with accent lighting, quartz countertops, sleek tile backsplashes, dine-in kitchen islands, built-in desks and shelves, mudrooms and smart features such as turnkey WiFi, smart thermostats and keyless entry. In most homes, bathrooms feature soaking tubs, double vanities, tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

