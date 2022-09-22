Mill Creek Residential Announces Grand Opening of Modera New Rochelle

Development Adds 334 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Westchester County Locale

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Modera New Rochelle , a luxury apartment community within a one-minute walk of New Rochelle's Main Street.

City leaders and public figures joined Mill Creek on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in celebrating the official opening of the midrise community, which features 334 apartment homes, a superb Walk Score of 96 and puts residents within a vast array of dining, shopping and nightlife options. Situated at 111 Centre Avenue approximately 20 miles northeast of Manhattan, Modera New Rochelle is within a five-minute walk of the New Rochelle Station, which provides 30-minute train commutes to New York City.

"This community has certainly been a collaborative effort with the City of New Rochelle, and we're humbled that many prominent local figures joined us for the Grand Opening," said Russell Tepper, senior managing director of development in the Northeast region for Mill Creek Residential. "We've always believed that New Rochelle is one of the most dynamic submarkets in the greater New York City area, and our location near Main Street will put residents alongside a wide variety of attractions. In addition to offering a top-of-market living experience, we will be an active member of the community supporting the continued growth of New Rochelle's downtown."

Grand opening attendees included New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson, City Manager Charles B. Strome III, Deputy City Manager/Corporation Counsel Kathleen Gill and several commissioners and City Council members, including District 1 Councilmember Martha Lopez-Hanratty. Members of the City's Development staff, including Commissioner Adam Salgado, Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development Carol Samol and Director of Planning and Sustainability Kevin Kain, also were on hand.

"Modera New Rochelle is a welcome addition to our thriving downtown, which now boasts a range of housing types to suit every lifestyle," Bramson said. "Mill Creek has been an excellent partner in implementing New Rochelle's innovative development plan and achieving positive change for our entire community."

"Investing in our neighborhoods is one of the most important and impactful ways that we can continue to build up our community," Lopez-Hanratty said. "With the addition of Modera New Rochelle, our City is set to continue growing and developing for visitors and residents."

Modera New Rochelle, built to NAHB Green Building Standards, includes Cafetero, a locally owned and operated coffee shop that is the follow-up creation from the local purveyor of R Café and Tea Boutique. The ground floor space is also accompanied by an art alley featuring a substantial array of public art murals.

"This beautiful new development will help us continue to build and revitalize our downtown neighborhood for all to enjoy," Salgado said. "Modera New Rochelle is a wonderful result of dedication and commitment to the New Rochelle community. This updated, state-of-the-art residence is just one example of the incredible results that come from community engagement and investment."

Modera New Rochelle offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and a dynamic amenity package in excess of 20,000 square feet, including a spacious indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge and deck with views of Long Island Sound and the New York City skyline, three courtyards, an outdoor resort-style swimming pool with sun shelf, dog park and pet spa, outdoor theater, clubhouse and a club-quality fitness center. Apartment interiors are delivered with a variety of luxe features, including wood-plank flooring, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom 42-inch cabinetry, in-home full-size washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and soaking tubs.

"We are excited to welcome Modera New Rochelle to our ever-expanding skyline," Strome said. "This new development and public art amenity is inviting and invigorating for current residents and potential neighbors alike."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 118 communities representing over 31,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

