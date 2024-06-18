Mill Steel Company Announces Executive Title Changes as Part of Organizational Transformation

Joe Poot has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Poot continues to leverage his vast operational expertise and extensive market knowledge to enhance Mill Steel's processes. He plays a pivotal role in charting future growth for the company.

Rob Vella has been appointed Chief Manufacturing Officer. Vella optimizes production capabilities and drives excellence in Mill Steel operations. He continues to focus on strategic capital investments that ensure high quality product offerings.

Kip Craddick has been named Chief Sales Officer. Craddick continues to lead the Mill Steel sales team successfully, driving innovative sales strategies and expanding the company's market reach.

The organizational transformation is a testament to Mill Steel's longstanding history of innovation and ongoing commitment to progress. Mill Steel embraces the opportunity to position its team for future growth while optimizing resources for its customers and business partners. Additional leadership changes to support the organizational transformation are to be announced soon.

"We are confident the changes we are making will enhance all aspects of our business, fostering a more dynamic and innovative environment. These changes will not only help our team members grow in their careers but also ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners. We look forward to the continued leadership and positive impact of Joe, Rob and Kip," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel Company.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel and aluminum suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Mansfield, OH, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

