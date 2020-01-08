Mill Steel Framing Launches New Website and Submittal Tool

The website includes a completely renovated submittal tool, a complete product guide with accompanying photos, an engineering section allowing users to upload shop drawings for quick and competitively priced stamped drawings from one of our engineering partners, an expanded resource section with links to helpful industry and technical information.

One of the most exciting features is its industry-leading submittal tool. The tool provides quick-view product specifications so users can determine what item best suits their project requirements before adding it to a submittal. With the simple entry of an email address, users can opt to save a project and return to edit the submittal at any time. This all-inclusive tool is simple and easy to use.

"Our new website, www.millsteelframing.com, provides customers everything they need within a few keystrokes. The team envisioned a website that would be informative, providing quick specification reference, and intuitive to help guide the user. The final product has surpassed our highest expectations and reflects our commitment to be the easiest manufacturer to do business with," remarked Kip Craddick, Vice President of Mill Steel Framing.

The website launches in conjunction with the recent rebrand of Mill Steel Framing. The newly reorganized company has experienced significant growth by capitalizing on Mill Steel's purchasing power, dedicated carrier network and the talent of its commercial leadership in the metal framing space.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates five service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI; Jeffersonville, IN; Birmingham, AL; and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit http://www.millsteel.com/www.millsteel.com.

About Mill Steel Framing:

Previously known as Steel Structural Products, Mill Steel Framing, supplies a full line of metal framing materials, including ProStud® and ProTRAK®, drywall studs, connectors, a variety of accessories, and USG Shaft Wall Systems. The framing business leverages Mill Steel's strong purchasing power, expert processing, dedicated carrier network and strategic locations to bring added cost savings to the market. For more information about Mill Steel Framing, visit www.millsteelframing.com.

