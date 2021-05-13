Millennia Acquires Jellyfish Health, Creating the Leading Platform in Patient Payment and Patient Engagement

RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment solutions for hospitals, health systems and medical groups, announced today that it has acquired Jellyfish Health ("Jellyfish"), an innovative provider of patient engagement and patient access software. With the acquisition, Millennia now serves over 1,200 facilities in 42 states.

"We are focused on building a comprehensive and unified patient experience solution for our clients and Jellyfish is a critical step toward achieving that goal," says Tom Ormondroyd, CEO of Millennia. "By adding Jellyfish's suite of patient access software, including virtual intake, online scheduling, appointment reminders and messaging, pre-service forms, and other patient-facing applications, we can more comprehensively serve all of our client's most complex patient engagement needs. These solutions not only improve patient satisfaction, but help drive efficiencies for providers."

"We are truly excited to join the Millennia family. We look forward to working with Tom and his team to create a single patient experience for clients by combining patient convenience, accessibility, and payments," says Dave Dyell, President and CEO of Jellyfish.

The acquisition of Jellyfish demonstrates Millennia's commitment to building the leading platform in patient payment and patient engagement.

About Millennia: Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions, serving over 1,200 facilities in 42 states. Millennia's mission is to simplify and streamline the patient financial experience by communicating with patients early, informatively, and often through their proven patient engagement platform and team of highly-trained support specialists.

About Jellyfish Health: Jellyfish provides a comprehensive suite of patient access and patient engagement software. The suite is focused on helping streamline the patient experience and includes virtual intake, online scheduling, appointment reminders and messaging, digital pre-service forms, and other patient access applications. Jellyfish was founded in 2014 and is based in Panama City, Florida.

