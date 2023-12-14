Millennia names Ankit Sharma Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

Millennia

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Millennia is aligning all aspects of technology - engineering, data, and information technology - under the leadership of Ankit Sharma as he assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer.

CARY, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leading provider of patient payment solutions for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, is excited to announce the appointment of Ankit Sharma as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ankit joined Millennia as its Chief Data and Analytics Officer in December 2021 and assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer as Millennia enters an exciting next phase of growth. With this appointment, Millennia is aligning all aspects of technology – engineering, data, and information technology – under a single leader.

Continue Reading
Ankit Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Millennia
Ankit Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Millennia

"The strategic alignment of engineering, data, and information technology under Ankit's leadership will propel Millennia forward as a leader in patient payment solutions," said Scott Sanner, Chief Executive Officer of Millennia. "His experience in all aspects of technology, engineering, and data analytics, in addition to his recognized expertise in the revenue cycle industry, will be instrumental in our ongoing commitment to innovation that delivers more patient revenue to our clients and a better payment experience for their patients"

Ankit came to Millennia with over a decade of executive and senior leadership experience in healthcare revenue cycle. As Millennia's Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Ankit launched an EHR- and HIS-agnostic data engine that significantly improves Millennia's ability to work with small and large organizations at speed, while maintaining the highest standards of data quality and integrity. Additionally, Ankit led hundreds of client integrations and implementations across ambulatory and acute healthcare settings.

Prior to joining Millennia, Ankit served as the global head of product and engineering for FinThrive's commercial analytics division and previously held various leadership roles at Equation, a healthcare management consulting and SaaS firm, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the product from its initial launch to a successful private equity exit.

"I am thrilled to expand my role as Millennia's CTO. This is a company with a proven track record of excellence and delivering high ROI to partner organizations," said Ankit. "I see a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation in response to the evolving healthcare landscape where the patient as a consumer has shifted to the forefront. As patient responsibility has a greater impact on provider financial performance, I am eager to contribute to a solution that improves revenue, maximizes value for our clients, and brings simplicity and transparency to the patient journey."

About Millennia: Millennia, a leader in patient payment solutions, delivers a better experience for your patients and more revenue for your organization. Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,800 provider locations in 43 states, supporting over 50 million patient interactions every year. Millennia supports clients across all care settings including acute care, post-acute, medical groups, and specialty practices. To learn more, visit Millenniapay.com.

Contact Information
Millennia
Guia White
919-650-6880 ext. 9967
gwhite@millenniapay.com

SOURCE Millennia

Also from this source

Millennia opens brand new Command Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Millennia opens brand new Command Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, is excited to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.