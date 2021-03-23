Millennia Announces Strategic Partnership With Award-Winning Methodist Hospitals

RALEIGH, N.C. and GARY, Ind., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia, the leader in patient financial engagement for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with award-winning regional leader in healthcare, Methodist Hospitals.

Methodist Hospitals is advancing the delivery of healthcare, in terms of both quality of care and patient experience by implementing patient-centered initiatives that include investing in the latest treatments, technologies, and safety programs. It is engrained in the culture of Methodist Hospitals to embrace technological advances that further their mission to provide the utmost in patient care, reinforcing their position as a regional leader in Northwest Indiana. As the result of their partnership with Millennia, Methodist Hospitals is excited about the improved patient experience this offers, as Millennia's patient engagement platform improves patient satisfaction to an average of 98% while maintaining an industry recovery rate of two to four times the national self-pay average.

"Our partnership with Millennia is an example of our commitment to improving the patient experience and making healthcare billing more personalized and responsive to the needs and preferences of each of our valued patients. With Millennia, we are engaging more effectively with patients both pre- and post-visit. One of the biggest advantages of partnering with Millennia is their culture of advancing technology and putting patients first. This mirrors our culture and was a seamless transition. Our patients are continuing to receive the excellent service they have come to expect," said Pete Melcher, Director of Revenue Cycle, Methodist Hospitals.

Tom Ormondroyd, Millennia's Chief Executive Officer added the same sentiment, "We are excited about our partnership with Methodist Hospitals. Healthcare organizations' financial strength and patient satisfaction are more important than ever. At Millennia, our industry-leading technology, paired with our concierge service center that specializes in resolving the complexities of self-pay interactions, enables us to drive the best financial outcomes for our customers."

Millennia improves financial outcomes and patient experiences by providing always available and convenient solutions for patients to pay. Their seamless billing process and excellent customer service allows Methodist to focus on improving outcomes and the patient experience.

"Healthcare organizations cannot rely solely on technology nor can they only have a call center to drive patient payment performance. It takes the perfect balance of these capabilities, informed by data-driven patient preference segmentation, to create the best possible results and the highest level of patient satisfaction. I cannot be more pleased to have Methodist Hospitals as a partner, because they share our similar vision and belief in how we deliver on our promises to patients," added Ormondroyd.

About Methodist Hospitals: Methodist Hospitals is a community-based, award-winning, not-for-profit healthcare system with two full-service acute care facilities in Gary and Merrillville, Indiana, that has been proudly leading the way to better health for residents of Northwest Indiana for almost 100 years. This commitment supports their vision to be the best place for patients to receive care. For more about Methodist Hospitals, visit methodisthospitals.org.

About Millennia: Millennia, serving over 1,000 facilities in 38 states, is a technology-enabled revenue cycle service company that partners with healthcare providers to manage their patient financial experience using a powerful patient engagement platform and a healthcare-focused patient concierge team. The Millennia team includes a talented mix of technology developers, client service leaders, and highly trained patient concierge specialists who deliver expert-level assistance to help patients understand their financial responsibility and find manageable ways to pay. To learn more, email [email protected] or visit Millenniapay.com.

SOURCE Millennia

Related Links

https://millenniapay.com/

