Millennia names new Chief Commercial Officer to continue historic growth

RALEIGH, N.C. and NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in Patient Payment and Patient Financial Engagement, Millennia, announced today that Shay Eskew has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Eskew will drive the growth strategy servicing regional and national health systems and ambulatory facilities with the company's capabilities in payment processing, patient access and patient recovery solutions.

Eskew joins the 12-year-old company which leads the market in patient satisfaction, loyalty, and the highest patient recovery rates in the industry. With his breadth of revenue cycle management experience and deep Provider relationships, Shay will be a key contributor charged with helping to execute on the strategy to expand Millennia's footprint of over 600 provider and hospital locations even further. Eskew brings a tremendously strong track record of driving sales performance, creating deep relationships, and being a thought leader in the space.

In addition to being a recognized RCM strategist, Eskew is an All-World top 1% ranked IRONMAN triathlete (35x IRONMAN finisher), 4x member of Team USA, burn survivor with scars over 65% of his body, National Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee (Medal of Courage) and most importantly, a father of 5 under 14. Shay previously served as Chief Development Officer at Franklin, Tennessee-based Kemberton and SVP of Client Services at Franklin, Tennessee-based EnableComp. It's hard to believe it now, but Shay's introduction to healthcare was a Provider's worst nightmare...uninsured pediatric trauma patient. Severely burned by a neighbor's child at the age of eight and told by doctors that he'd never compete in physical sports again, Eskew learned early that success requires overcoming obstacles. Featured by NBC's "Ironman World Championship" broadcast, USA Triathlon Magazine, IRONMAN, hfm Magazine, and other media outlets, he serves as a national keynote speaker for Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM) conferences and is the best-selling author of "What the Fire Ignited: How Life's Worst Helped Me Achieve My Best". As someone who spent his entire childhood in and out of hospitals, Eskew has a deep commitment to the healthcare community and the lives they impact.

According to CEO Tom Ormondroyd, "He brings to Millennia, and our clients, a deep understanding of Providers' revenue cycle challenges and the need for true partnerships. Shay will help the company deepen our relationships with healthcare executives who are grappling with limited resources and the need to maximize cash flow. Most importantly though, Shay is a perfect match to our culture, a believer in our values, and someone who will make us better each day."

Says Eskew, "I'm excited to join the Millennia team and share their passion to empower patients to take control of their own health care. In today's competitive environment, Providers are increasingly charged with doing more with less and ensuring their great clinical experience isn't negated by a poor billing experience. I relish the opportunity to help Millennia's clients engage patients in a meaningful and impactful way to inform, empower and satisfy their healthcare needs."

Millennia is a technology-enabled revenue cycle service company that partners with healthcare providers to manage their patient financial experience using a powerful patient engagement platform and a healthcare-focused patient concierge team. The Millennia team includes a talented mix of technology developers, client service leaders, and highly-trained patient concierge specialists who deliver expert-level assistance to help patients understand their financial responsibility and find manageable ways to pay. To learn more, visit: Millenniapay.com

