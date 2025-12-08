Millennial Shift Technologies and Fenris Deliver Real-Time Data Enrichment and Predictive AI on the mShift Marketplace

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance-technology provider mShift has partnered with Fenris to embed Fenris' data-prefill and predictive AI services directly into the mShift Marketplace. Brokers and carriers using mShift's cloud-based submission platform can now access Fenris' real-time enrichment within their existing workflows, enabling fully automated quotes via email, storefronts, submission clearing and bulk processing.

mShift's platform already leverages AI-driven data enrichment and real-time insights to give brokers the intelligence they need to make smarter, faster decisions. The integration with Fenris extends these capabilities by allowing users to pre-populate applications at the moment of submission. The result is a faster, more accurate quoting experience across multiple carriers.

"At mShift we embrace change and innovation," said Charlie Touché, Digital Innovation Officer at mShift. "Bringing Fenris' real-time enrichment and predictive AI into our marketplace is about adapting quickly to deliver new capabilities that reduce friction and accelerate quoting. By harnessing Fenris' data alongside mShift's submission rails, we're empowering our brokers to make decisions with speed and precision."

Jennifer Linton, founder and CEO of Fenris, said the partnership highlights how collaboration accelerates innovation in insurance distribution and underscores Fenris' focus on enabling fast, accurate quoting. "mShift is redefining how brokers and carriers connect and transact," said Linton. "By embedding Fenris' real-time predictive intelligence and enrichment directly into that experience, we're making it effortless to access adaptive models and refreshed data that drive quoting speed, precision, and conversion without disrupting existing workflows."

About mShift – Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, mShift provides custom-branded e-trading solutions that empower brokers with fast, efficient quoting, binding and policy issuance. The mShift platform is positioned as the infrastructure layer for the modern insurance internet, powering submission, quoting and digital placement across cyber and specialty lines.

About Fenris – Fenris is a leading provider of real-time data enrichment and predictive AI solutions built for insurance distribution. From the first glimpse of a lead through in-journey quoting to in-force retention, Fenris delivers adaptive models and continuously refreshed data that help insurers accelerate growth, improve efficiency, and reduce risk. Trusted by leading insurers and insurtechs, Fenris enables smarter decisions at every stage of the insurance lifecycle.

SOURCE Millennial Shift Technologies, LLC