Millennials, Gen Z Drive New Wave of Franchise Growth at Chicken Salad Chick

Young Entrepreneurs Drawn to Proven Systems, Strong Culture, Community Impact

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new generation of entrepreneurs looks beyond traditional corporate paths, millennials and Gen Z are turning to franchising as a pathway to business ownership, community engagement, and long-term financial growth. Brands like Chicken Salad Chick are seeing this shift firsthand, with younger franchisees playing an increasingly prominent role in the fast-casual restaurant's continued expansion.

Exterior of Chicken Salad Chick restaurant.

"Younger entrepreneurs are approaching franchising differently than previous generations," said Mark Verges, Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. "They want the independence of owning a business, but they also want a proven model and a brand they genuinely believe in. That's one of the reasons we're seeing strong interest from millennials and Gen Z in concepts like Chicken Salad Chick that combine strong performance with authentic brand culture."

Many younger operators are choosing franchise opportunities with established brand recognition and scalable growth potential. At Chicken Salad Chick, franchisees receive guidance with site selection, restaurant build-out, marketing, and day-to-day operations, while also benefiting from a collaborative network of fellow owners.

Devon Chamberlin, a millennial owner of Chicken Salad Chick in Northern Virginia, entered franchising for the desire to expand her impact beyond her career in the mental health field, owning a business rooted in connection and community. Chamberlin believes generational perspective can be an advantage in areas like technology, team leadership, and marketing.

"Growing up in a digital-first environment makes it natural to leverage social media, online engagement, and local digital marketing to connect with guests," said Chamberlin. "Many of our team members are from my generation, so I understand what motivates them – things like flexibility, recognition and opportunities for growth. Creating a positive, collaborative workplace culture has been key to building a strong team."

A recent study shows that millennials and Gen Z are prioritizing a balance of money, meaning, and well-being in their career decisions – values that align closely with the structure and support of franchised business ownership. Franchising continues to emerge as an appealing option that provides entrepreneurial freedom while still benefiting from an established operational playbook.

The brand's structured franchise system has also played a key role in helping newer owners succeed. Chamberlin credits the support from both the corporate team and the greater franchisee community for providing mentorship and operational guidance, allowing her to focus on execution and team development.

With continued interest from emerging entrepreneurs, Chicken Salad Chick expects younger franchisees to remain a key part of its growth strategy in the years ahead.

Chicken Salad Chick has a proven track record in both emerging and established markets, creating an attractive opportunity for experienced multi-unit operators. A strong corporate strategy combined with a loyal customer base allows franchisees to focus on building passionate community connections, delivering consistent guest experiences, and fostering a positive environment.

In 2025, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated a record year, awarding nearly 100 new franchise restaurant deals and opening 42 locations across 13 states, solidifying its position as a leader in the fast-casual segment. The brand's commitment to quality, community engagement, and operational support has helped fuel its momentum, with over 300 locations in its development pipeline.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for four years, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also highlighted in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking at 158 for 2025.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 325 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Top 400, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual's top three in the nation, and recognized at No. 134 on Nation's Restaurant News 2024 Top 500, spotlighting the biggest restaurants in America by systemwide sales. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick