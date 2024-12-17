Millennials reveal how much sex they actually have

LELO conducts a survey to learn how the stigma-free, sex-positive culture actually affects sex lives

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational differences always pique interest and that has been even more true since millennials and Gen Z took the stage. These two generations that hardly (or not at all) know the analogue world, show how much, or little for that matter, has changed since the internet made its appearance. So, how much have the preferences of the Millennials changed in the last three decades? LELO conducted a survey and talked to nearly 8,000 Millennials to see how much this generation famed for their proclivity for casual sex and dating app hook-ups is faring compared to their younger counterparts.

LELO millenials

What are Millennials' sex lives really like?

Many studies (if not majority of them) so far have shown that this age group was having significantly less sex when compared to older generations. But, also compared to the generation that followed immediately after. And for a plethora of reasons; including heavy academic schedules, more uncertainty in their career paths, a slower process of growing up and dating apps. These earlier studies have shown that the apps have made dates more accessible but in the end managed to spoil to a large extent people sex lives because it seems that the easier path to sex brings with it issues of trying to explore one to many relationships at the same time and rushed intimacy of many of these connections.

So, how do they feel about their sex lives now? Key findings:

The vast majority (83%) have had sex in the last year.

One fifth (20%) have sex at least ten times a month, with nearly 15% of those participating in this survey having sex up to fifteen times a month (roughly translated that is once every two days.

Most wish they were having even more sex (62%).

Stress and/or anxiety stemming from everyday life seems to be the biggest culprit preventing people from having more sex (almost 32%), as well as negative body image (8%) and mental issues (6%).

One in four (27%) consider sex toys and masturbation a normal part of their everyday life, whether partnered or not; and nearly one in five (18%) think this is the best alternative to the complexities of modern-day relationships.

The majority are satisfied and comfortable with their sexuality. Over a half of those comfortable with their sexuality feel like they do not have to explore their sexuality further, while almost a quarter want to explore it some more. 12% believe they need to explore their sexual preferences more in order to understand themselves better.

Given that this is the first generation that truly embraced the stigma-free, sex-positive culture, it is interesting to learn that 57% would opt for a traditional relationship with a single partner out of all the possibilities. Kinks and fetishes seem to be more niche in this generation, as three quarters say they have never explored kink and BDSM fantasies.

Finally, when asked to assess their generation's sex lives, one in five feels they are having more sex compared to other generations. Almost 10% think Millennials have less sex than other generations.

*About the study – These are the findings of a seven-country Censuswide survey conducted in October, 2024, among 7,012 adults born between 1980-1995. Countries involved in the survey: Italy, France, Sweden, Spain, Mexico, UK and US.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573239/LELO.jpg

SOURCE LELO