Millennium Corporation Awarded NAVWAR SELOCY CSS Task Order

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation wins a five-year Systems Engineering, Logistics, and Cybersecurity Contractor Support Services (SELOCY CSS) task order with Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

Under this award, Millennium will provide seamless enterprise systems support to MyNavy HR IT Solutions (PMW 240) and Enterprise Systems & Services (E2S) (PMW 250) program office portfolios under the Program Executive Office Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB). Millennium will support lifecycle management of IT programs, projects, and initiatives for Navy career service and Fleet Readiness.

The scope includes incumbent support to these program portfolios providing comprehensive Systems Engineering; Logistics; and Cybersecurity including Risk Management Framework (RMF), Configuration Management, Test and Evaluation services; along with new requirements that will include Agile engineering, DevSecOps services, and support to the customer's newly assembled Innovation Cell.

"Millennium Corporation is honored to maintain our partnership with the Navy. The unmatched service levels and expertise provided by our existing employees are critical differentiators in serving this customer. We welcome the opportunity to expand the scope of services, bringing forth new skills and solutions to positively impact the customer's mission." - Kevin Jennings, Co-Founder and CEO.

About Millennium Corporation

For nearly two decades, Millennium Corporation has been operating on the leading- edge of cybersecurity. Our elite team of more than 300 experts has an unparalleled record of performance supporting Red Team Operations, Defensive Cyber Operations, Software Engineering, and Technical Engineering. With the largest contingent of contracted Red Team operators in the DoD, we provide an unmatched level of threat intelligence and battle-tested experience for customers in both the DoD and federal civilian markets. Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

