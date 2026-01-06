Millennium Physician Group expands presence along Florida's Space Coast through new physician partnership

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health Company and one of the largest physician-led health care groups in Florida, today announced an expansion of its Florida footprint through a new physician partnership in Brevard and Indian River counties.

Through this partnership, Millennium has added eight primary care locations and a team of physicians, advanced practice providers and clinical staff serving approximately 37,000 active patients across the Space Coast region. The practices share Millennium's commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered and physician-led primary care, with a strong focus on Medicare and value-based care.

"This expansion reflects our continued commitment to partnering with physicians who are deeply rooted in their communities and aligned with our mission to connect patients to a healthier life," said Tesha Simpson, CEO of Millennium Physician Group. "By growing alongside trusted local care teams in Brevard and Indian River counties, we are expanding access to coordinated primary care while preserving the relationships that matter most to patients."

Dr. Zenobia Brown, Florida chief medical officer for Millennium, added, "Expanding our presence along Florida's Space Coast allows us to further support physicians with the clinical infrastructure, care management resources and collaborative model needed to deliver high-quality, value-based care. Most importantly, this partnership strengthens continuity of care for patients and supports better outcomes across the communities we serve."

Patients will continue to receive care from their existing providers in their current locations. Over time, the practices will benefit from Millennium's clinical infrastructure, population health capabilities and value-based care resources, enhancing coordination and support for patients with chronic and complex needs.

The expansion strengthens Millennium's presence along Florida's Space Coast and supports its growing Medicare Advantage, accountable care and population health initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to a connected health care experience led by physicians, supported by technology and grounded in community.

About Millennium Physician Group

Founded in Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2008, and now based in Fort Myers, Florida, Millennium Physician Group, a Mosaic Health Company, has grown into one of the largest physician-led healthcare groups in Florida, with over 900 healthcare providers across the state, as well as locations in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. Its services focus on primary care, complemented by multi-specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, physical therapy, telehealth, wellness programs, home health, inpatient hospital care and more. Recognized nationally as a leader in value-based care with consistently high levels of physician engagement, Millennium aims to provide a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients by offering a comprehensive and coordinated approach to healthcare—embodying the motto "Your Connection to a Healthier Life." Learn more at millenniumphysician.com.

SOURCE Millennium Physician Group