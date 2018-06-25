Millennium S.I. Certifies Epson Smart POS Printers for its Salon and Spa Management Software

Millennium's Meevo2 cloud solution is designed to simplify front desk operations. Integration with the Epson OmniLink TM-T88VI-i and TM-20II-i POS printers, provides hair- and wellness salons with more options for their checkout experience. Millennium S.I. clients can implement a traditional front desk, handle overflow via a tablet or smartphone or offer their customers the ability to self-checkout. The Epson printers not only print itemized receipts and work tickets, which show the time spent by an employee working on a particular job, but also provide a connectivity solution for the cash drawer and pole displays that deliver price information and advertising to a customer at the POS.

"Epson provides quality POS solutions that suit the needs of our client base for a seamless checkout experience," said Brent Olson VP of software development, Millennium Systems International. "Epson is one of few vendors on the market that can support our cloud software without the need for a pc/printer driver. Partnering with quality vendors who support our cloud software is a big win for an industry moving towards the mobile experience."

Epson OmniLink intelligent printers were chosen for their embedded operating system, Ethernet and WiFi connectivity, and ability to connect other peripherals such as customer displays. These features allow Millennium S.I. to develop software that is more flexible and computer/tablet agnostic. Millennium S.I. clients can now use Apple or Windows products in their businesses. By leveraging Epson's ePOS™ Print and Server Direct Print technologies, salons and spas are able to manage tasks as well as orders that come directly from customers' smart phones and tablets.

"For over 30 years, Millennium S.I. has been providing businesses of all sizes with the latest software tools to not only manage daily operations, but also to foster long-term growth," said Tom Kettell, director, commercial channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. "We are pleased to partner with such an established and innovative SaaS provider. Together we can deliver a seamless checkout experience at the point of sale, enabling merchants in the increasingly competitive beauty and wellness industries to stay ahead of the curve."

About Millennium S.I.

Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Millennium Systems International is a privately held company that provides salon and spa management software and growth strategies to the beauty and wellness industries.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world.

