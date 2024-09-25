Epson's New TrueOrder Kitchen Display System (KDS) Provides Seamless Compatibility and Easy Versatility for POS Integration

TrueOrder KDS Digitizes Kitchen Operations to Help Enhance Productivity for Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) and Small-Restaurant Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a market leader of POS printing solutions, today announced the new TrueOrder™ Kitchen Display System (KDS), designed with seamless compatibility and versatility for easy integration into point-of-sale (POS) systems compatible with an Epson printer. The TrueOrder KDS provides the ideal solution for POS software vendors looking for a way to optimize kitchen workflows in quick-service restaurant (QSR) or small-restaurant environments with fewer than 10 stations.

"While many POS software vendors have recently been more focused on payment systems and less on supplemental components like KDS, restaurants rely on solutions like KDS for efficiency and accuracy, so software vendors have an opportunity to utilize a third-party KDS that can be easily integrated into their POS system," said Tessa Kohl, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The easy-to-use, fully customizable and configurable TrueOrder KDS is the high-quality solution that POS software vendors can brand as their own and sell to restaurants as part of a complete package."

The TrueOrder KDS offers choices from kitchen, expediter and customer-facing stations, with views that can be configured to match existing workflows. The TrueOrder KDS comes with an intuitive interface that uses flexible grids and supports both portrait and landscape viewing. The system's simple, browser-based configurator is accessible from most devices with a Web browser and allows POS software vendors to add a logo as well as customize layouts and colors.

Lavu, a premier provider of mobile POS and payment processing solutions for bars and restaurants worldwide, has had success integrating TrueOrder KDS at many locations.

"Lavu's comprehensive product suite – including POS, payment processing and operational analytics – empowers restaurant owners and operators to streamline their operations, enhance efficiency and deliver an exceptional dining experience," said Paul Stanley, logistics manager, Lavu, Inc. "The Epson TrueOrder KDS solution has been an excellent addition to our product suite with easy configurations and customizations to match our ecosystem, helping get customers up and running even faster."

The TrueOrder KDS is compatible with a variety of display devices, including traditional bump bars, modern touchscreens or a combination of the two. Existing displays can be reused by pairing with a media player. For added flexibility, the TrueOrder KDS can be paired with an Epson label printer for use on take-out bags, to-go cups and more. This versatile KDS solution is easy to set up and integrate into POS systems and works on local networks without the need for an Internet connection.

Additional TrueOrder KDS Features

Designed with seamless compatibility and versatility for easy integration into POS systems, additional features include:

Digitize kitchen operations: Digitize food prep processes and help minimize paper usage while expanding back-of-house footprint

Digitize food prep processes and help minimize paper usage while expanding back-of-house footprint Customize defaults: Preconfigure specific elements to match existing ecosystem settings and help get customers up and running even faster

Preconfigure specific elements to match existing ecosystem settings and help get customers up and running even faster Room for growth: Includes a comprehensive API and world-class developer support for more in-depth integration or advanced reporting

Includes a comprehensive API and world-class developer support for more in-depth integration or advanced reporting Easy setup: POS-agnostic; compatible with traditional and tablet POS systems through printer emulation, with no software modifications or special licenses needed; connect to local networks with no Internet connection required

POS-agnostic; compatible with traditional and tablet POS systems through printer emulation, with no software modifications or special licenses needed; connect to local networks with no Internet connection required Free POS integration: Provided free of charge by Epson when updates are needed for POS compatibility; usually delivered within just a few weeks

Provided free of charge by Epson when updates are needed for POS compatibility; usually delivered within just a few weeks Skip typical upcharges: No additional software cost for features such as label printing and custom branding

Availability

The TrueOrder KDS is now available. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/kitchen-display-system.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

