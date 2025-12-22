Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Earns State Recognition for Infant Immunization Leadership

For the second consecutive year, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital has received the

Immunization Friendly Birth Hospital award for continued excellence in protecting vulnerable infants from RSV.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital has been recognized by the California Department of Public Health with the prestigious Immunization Friendly Birth Hospital Award for its leadership in infant immunization. The award highlights the hospital's exceptional work in protecting infants against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) during the 2024-25 RSV season.

As part of the Vaccines for Children Program, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital administered nirsevimab, an injectable monoclonal antibody that prevents severe RSV, to more than 800 eligible infants between October 2024 and March 2025. This proactive immunization effort reduces the risk of life-threatening respiratory infections in infants and young children, providing critical protection against a virus that can lead to serious complications.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the California Department of Public Health," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "This award reflects the unwavering commitment of our care team to protect the health and well-being of our youngest patients. By prioritizing having nirsevimab available and educating our parents on the benefits of vaccination, we are making meaningful strides in preventing severe RSV and enhancing health outcomes for infants throughout our community."

Vaccination efforts are critical for the health and safety of infants, especially those born prematurely or with underlying health conditions. Children's hospitals, like Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, play a pivotal role in ensuring that infants receive the preventive care they need during the earliest and most vulnerable stages of life. By providing targeted immunization programs, hospitals can help prevent unnecessary hospitalizations and improve long-term health outcomes. The award highlights Miller Children's & Women's Hospital's ongoing commitment to infant health and safety, further cementing its position as a leader in pediatric care.

The Vaccines for Children Program is a federally funded initiative that provides vaccines to children who might not otherwise have access due to financial or insurance barriers. Programs like this help reduce disparities in healthcare access, ensuring that all infants—regardless of socioeconomic background—can be protected against preventable diseases. Continued support for initiatives like Vaccines for Children is essential to maintaining equitable access to preventive care and safeguarding vulnerable populations from serious infections.

"As a children's hospital, our mission is to ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up healthy," says Dr. Tse. "Our involvement in the Vaccines for Children Program underscores the vital role of early prevention in protecting the health of our patients and reducing the impact of serious infections. We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the measurable difference they continue to make in the lives of families throughout our community."

About Miller Children's & Women's Hospital:

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, stands as one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California. It is the only hospital in the state to offer the 7D Surgical System for pediatric spine surgery. Treating nearly 13,000 children annually, the hospital has become a regional hub for over 69,000 children who require specialized outpatient care. These services are provided through the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village Outpatient Center and satellite centers in Torrance, Fountain Valley, and Irvine. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available around the clock, the hospital ensures comprehensive care for high-risk pregnancies and premature infants. Miller Children's & Women's is nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care. Visit millerchildrens.org.

SOURCE Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital