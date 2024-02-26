MILLER INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

News provided by

Miller Industries, Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company") the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on June 21, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, 879 College Drive, Dalton, Georgia 30720. 

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company intends to file a proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders in connection with such meeting. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Company's revised definitive proxy statement for the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, filed by the Company with the SEC on May 2, 2023, which is available at no charge on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ixviewer/ix.html?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000924822/000155837023007695/mlr-20221231xdefr14a.htm, contains information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, of the Company's directors and executive officers in the Company's securities. Information regarding subsequent changes to the holdings of each of Peter Lee Jackson, Susan E. Sweeney, Javier A. Reyes, Leigh Walton, A. Russell Chandler III, Jill Sutton, Theodore H. Ashford III and Richard H. Roberts in the Company's securities can be found in the SEC filings on Form 4, each dated as of June 20, 2023, which are available at no charge on the SEC's website at: (i) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073784/xslF345X04/tm2319410-1_4seq1.xml; (ii) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073788/xslF345X04/tm2319410-2_4seq1.xml; (iii) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073791/xslF345X04/tm2319410-3_4seq1.xml; (iv) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073793/xslF345X04/tm2319410-4_4seq1.xml; (v) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073795/xslF345X04/tm2319410-5_4seq1.xml; (vi) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073796/xslF345X04/tm2319410-6_4seq1.xml; (vii) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073797/xslF345X04/tm2319410-7_4seq1.xml; and (viii) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924822/000110465923073798/xslF345X04/tm2319410-8_4seq1.xml, respectively. Updated information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders will be able to obtain the Company's proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC at no charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge on the Company's website at www.millerind.com through the "Investors" link.

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.

Also from this source

MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company") today announced preliminary financial results for the Fourth Quarter and...

Miller Industries to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings with Investors at the 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 15th in Dallas

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company"), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced that Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.