MILLER INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company") the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on June 21, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, 879 College Drive, Dalton, Georgia 30720.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company intends to file a proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders in connection with such meeting. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

