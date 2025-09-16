MILLER INDUSTRIES TO HOST 1X1 INVESTOR MEETINGS AT THE 24TH ANNUAL D.A. DAVIDSON DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIALS & SERVICES CONFERENCE ON SEPTEMBER 18TH IN NASHVILLE, TN

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday September 18, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

