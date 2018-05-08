Miller Industries Announces Webcast

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, after the close of the market. In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call on the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:

Thursday, May 10, 2018

10:00 AM ET

9:00 AM CT

8:00 AM MT

7:00 AM PT

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1034/25725