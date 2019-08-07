Miller Industries Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, net sales were $222.3 million, an increase of 25.7%, compared to $176.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $10.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, an increase of 40.6%, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $25.2 million, or 11.3% of net sales, compared to $21.3 million, or 12.0% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $11.0 million, or 4.9% of net sales, compared to $9.7 million, or 5.5% of net sales, in the prior year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net sales were $419.6 million, an increase of 24.9% compared to $336.0 million in the prior year period. The Company reported net income of $19.3 million, or $1.70 per diluted share for the first six months of 2019, an increase of 35.6% compared to net income of $14.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share for the first six months of 2018.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2019.

Jeffrey I. Badgley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Our performance in the second quarter continued to be very strong, with year-over-year revenue growth of 25.7%, reflecting our response to strong demand in our domestic and international markets. Gross profit and net income grew 18.5% and 40.6%, respectively, driven by strong demand across our product portfolio. Additionally, we continued to capitalize on our cost control, resulting in a 60 basis point contraction in our SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales."

Mr. Badgley concluded, "Investing in our business to streamline operations to drive best-in-class customer service and meet demand remains a top priority for our company. Our outlook remains positive moving into the third quarter, as economic conditions continue to be strong. Further, as we enter the back half of 2019, we will stay focused on generating revenue, executing on cost reduction, and continuing our strategic deployment of capital."

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

Certain statements in this news release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "future," "potential," "believe," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "expect," "anticipate" and similar expressions, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on our management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to, among other things: the cyclical nature of our industry and changes in consumer confidence; economic and market conditions; our customers' access to capital and credit to fund purchases; our dependence upon outside suppliers for our raw materials, including aluminum, steel, petroleum-related products and other purchased component parts; changes in price (including as a result of the imposition of tariffs) of aluminum, steel, petroleum-related products and other purchased component parts; delays in receiving supplies of such materials or parts; operational challenges caused by our increased sales volumes; changes in fuel and other transportation costs, insurance costs and weather conditions; changes in government regulation; various political, economic and other uncertainties relating to our international operations, including restrictive taxation and foreign currency fluctuation; failure to comply with domestic and foreign anti-corruption laws; special risks from our sales to U.S. and other governmental entities through prime contractors; our ability to secure new military orders; competition and our ability to attract or retain customers; our ability to develop or acquire proprietary products and technology; assertions against us relating to intellectual property rights; problems hiring or retaining skilled labor; a disruption in, or breach in security of, our information technology systems or any violation of data protection laws; changes in the tax regimes and related government policies and regulations in the countries in which we operate; the effects of regulations relating to conflict minerals; the catastrophic loss of one of our manufacturing facilities; environmental and health and safety liabilities and requirements; loss of the services of our key executives; product warranty or product liability claims in excess of our insurance coverage; potential recalls of components or parts manufactured for us by suppliers or potential recalls of defective products; an inability to acquire insurance at commercially reasonable rates; and those other risks referenced herein, and those risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which discussion is incorporated herein by this reference. Such factors are not exclusive. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by, or on behalf of, our company.

Miller Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30













%













%



2019



2018

Change



2019



2018

Change NET SALES $ 222,346

$ 176,888

25.7%

$ 419,559

$ 336,048

24.9%































COSTS OF OPERATIONS

197,133



155,609

26.7%



371,749



296,342

25.4%































GROSS PROFIT

25,213



21,279

18.5%



47,810



39,706

20.4%































OPERATING EXPENSES:





























Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

10,968



9,678

13.3%



21,183



19,267

9.9%































NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:





























Interest Expense, Net

721



484

49.0%



1,389



904

53.7%































Other (Income) Expense, Net

57



627

-90.9%



311



(288)

-208.0%































Total Expense, Net

11,746



10,789

8.9%



22,883



19,883

15.1%































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

13,467



10,490

28.4%



24,927



19,823

25.7%































INCOME TAX PROVISION

2,784



2,890

-3.7%



5,584



5,553

0.6%































NET INCOME $ 10,683

$ 7,600

40.6%

$ 19,343

$ 14,270

35.6%































































BASIC INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.94

$ 0.67

40.3%

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

36.0%































DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.94

$ 0.67

40.3%

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

36.0%































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18

$ 0.18

0.0%

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

0.0%































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:





























Basic

11,400



11,384

0.1%



11,400



11,384

0.1% Diluted

11,400



11,393

0.1%



11,400



11,393

0.1%

Miller Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,



2019



2018 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and temporary investments $ 27,236

$ 27,037 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,208 and $1,112 at June 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively

197,760



149,142 Inventories, net

90,973



93,767 Prepaid expenses

5,884



3,272 Total current assets

321,853



273,218 NONCURRENT ASSETS:









Property, plant and equipment, net

87,004



82,850 Right-of-use assets - operating leases

1,547



— Goodwill

11,619



11,619 Other assets

527



497 TOTAL ASSETS $ 422,550

$ 368,184











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 129,449

$ 98,220 Accrued liabilities

26,763



24,863 Current portion of operating lease obligation

362



— Current portion of finance lease obligation

21



20 Long-term obligations due within one year

479



285 Total current liabilities

157,074



123,388 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:









Long-term obligations

20,079



15,475 Noncurrent portion of operating lease obligation

1,182



— Noncurrent portion of finance lease obligation

47



58 Deferred income tax liabilities

1,864



1,700 Total liabilities

180,246



140,621











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,400,102 and 11,394,546,

outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

114



114 Additional paid-in capital

151,055



150,905 Accumulated surplus

96,598



81,354 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,463)



(4,810) Total shareholders' equity

242,304



227,563 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 422,550

$ 368,184

