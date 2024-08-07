MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, net sales were $371.5 million, an increase of 23.7%, compared to $300.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The year over year growth was predominantly due to consistent demand from customers, increased production volume and continued elevated OEM chassis deliveries in the quarter. We anticipate that chassis deliveries will normalize during the second half of the year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $51.1 million, or 13.8% of net sales, compared to $39.9 million, or 13.3% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2023. The year over year increase in gross margin was largely driven by higher production and delivery volumes.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $22.8 million, or 6.1% of net sales, compared to $19.5 million, or 6.5% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $20.5 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, an increase of 37.5% and 37.7% respectively compared to net income of $14.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2024, the fifty-fifth consecutive quarter that the Company has paid a dividend.

"During the second quarter we continued to deliver strong operating results, capping off a record first half for Miller Industries," said William G. Miller, II, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our continued strong topline performance underscores the success of our strategic initiatives, and when coupled with our improved production and delivery levels, also contributed to improved margins. We continue to maintain current production levels to decrease our backlog to more historical levels. This will allow us to better accommodate our distributors with increased flexibility and to deliver finished products to retail customers with a more acceptable lead time. Our steady order entry rate demonstrates the strength of our salesforce and distribution network, and the competitive advantages our products provide to our customers. Moving into the second half of the year, we are acutely focused on shifting product from our distributors to our end users, to ensure that the revenue we are generating has a strong cash conversion rate. As our first half results have surpassed our initial expectations, we now expect to achieve low double-digit revenue growth for the full year of 2024, in line with our historical annual growth rate, as opposed to the high single-digit growth we anticipated two quarters ago."

Mr. Miller, II, concluded, "As we look ahead, and as we mentioned last quarter, we continue to analyze the need for future investments in our manufacturing capabilities, specifically our production capacity. As always, we will also prioritize returning capital to our shareholders through our industry leading dividend and the $25 million share repurchase program we announced in April."

About Miller Industries, Inc.

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)













June 30,





2024

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2023 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and temporary investments $ 23,816

$ 29,909 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,633 and $1,527 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

391,797



286,138 Inventories, net

187,286



189,807 Prepaid expenses

8,099



4,617 Total current assets

610,998



510,471 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Property, plant and equipment, net

115,768



115,072 Right-of-use assets - operating leases

659



826 Goodwill

19,998



20,022 Other assets

744



819 TOTAL ASSETS $ 748,167

$ 647,210











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 243,146

$ 191,782 Accrued liabilities

49,546



40,793 Income taxes payable

771



1,819 Current portion of operating lease obligation

306



320 Total current liabilities

293,768



234,714 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Long-term obligations

70,000



60,000 Non-current portion of operating lease obligation

352



506 Deferred income tax liabilities

4,159



4,070 Total liabilities

368,279



299,290











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Preferred shares, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

—



— Common shares, $0.01 par value: Authorized - 100,000 shares, Issued - 11,453,792 and 11,445,640 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

115



114 Additional paid-in capital

153,014



153,574 Retained earnings

233,330



200,165 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,571)



(5,933) Total shareholders' equity

379,888



347,920 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 748,167

$ 647,210

