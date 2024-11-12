MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, net sales were $314.3 million, an increase of 14.5%, compared to $274.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The year over year improvement was predominantly due to increases in original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") chassis deliveries after a normalization of the chassis market, compared to the prior year period. The increase was partially offset by delays in delivery of finished goods related to Hurricane Helene, which had an immaterial impact on our quarterly revenues in the low single-digit millions.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $42.0 million, or 13.4% of net sales, compared to $42.9 million, or 15.6% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was driven by increased chassis shipments, compared to the third quarter of last year, when chassis shipments were significantly depressed.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $22.3 million, or 7.1% of net sales, compared to $19.3 million, or 7.0% of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to additional executive compensation expense and incentives for all employees, including training and more competitive compensation to improve employee retention.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $15.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the prior year period, a decrease of 11.7% and 12.3%, respectively.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable December 9, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024, the fifty-sixth consecutive quarter that the Company has paid a dividend. In addition, during the first three quarters of 2024, the Company has repurchased 45,000 shares of its common stock, representing $2.9 million of the $25.0 million repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in April 2024.

"I want to extend my sympathies to those impacted by the recent hurricanes in the Southeast and the extreme loss of life and property," said William G. Miller, II, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are not immune to these extreme weather events, and Hurricane Helene, in particular, had an impact on our operations. While the financial impact was thankfully marginal, our focus was on ensuring that our employees were safe, secure, and able to perform their jobs to the best of their ability. We are still assessing the hurricane's impact on our production but expect its effect on fourth-quarter results to be minimal and expect that the marginal impact to revenue in the third quarter will be largely offset by a catch-up in invoicing in the fourth quarter."

"Now moving to our quarterly results, we continue to see strong year-over-year revenue increases due to demand for our products across all regions. Our chassis shipments have normalized compared to the prior year and our production volumes were boosted by our operational efficiencies. While distributor retail deliveries remain consistent with 2023 levels, we have seen a decrease in order entry this quarter, though we believe that is largely due to timing of OEM chassis deliveries, distributor throughput capacity, and political uncertainty rather than a slowdown in retail demand. Fundamental demand drivers for our products remain strong, and we plan to continue manufacturing product at near record levels until our backlog returns to pre-pandemic and supply chain crisis levels. We will continue to analyze order intake and retail activity levels over the next few quarters as we reduce backlog closer to historical levels, to ensure that we provide our distribution network with maximum flexibility as we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our customers. Nevertheless, we feel confident that the stability of our supply chain and productivity improvements leave us well-positioned to continue driving improved results in the long term. We remain confident in our ability to achieve low double-digit topline growth along with significant improvement in profitability and free cash flow for full year 2024," said Mr. Miller, II.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

Certain statements in this news release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "continue", "future", "potential", "believe", "project", "plan", "intend", "seek", "estimate", "predict", "expect", "anticipate" and similar expressions, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include without limitation any statements relating to the Company's 2024 revenues, profitability, backlog, customer demand, and capital allocation plans, as well as expectations relating to the impacts of weather conditions or natural disasters, including hurricanes. Forward-looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on our management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to, among other things the risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 as supplemented in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which discussion is incorporated herein by this reference. Such factors are not exclusive. Except as required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,













%













%



2024



2023

Change



2024



2023

Change NET SALES $ 314,271

$ 274,568

14.5 %

$ 1,035,593

$ 857,108

20.8 %































COSTS OF OPERATIONS

272,245



231,700

17.5 %



898,246



743,894

20.7 %































GROSS PROFIT

42,026



42,868

-2.0 %



137,347



113,214

21.3 %































OPERATING EXPENSES:





























Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

22,326



19,318

15.6 %



66,642



56,721

17.5 %































NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:





























Interest Expense, Net

251



1,813

-86.2 %



3,544



4,525

-21.7 %































Other (Income) Expense, Net

(321)



(294)

9.2 %



(341)



(842)

-59.5 %































Total Expense, Net

22,256



20,837

6.8 %



69,845



60,404

15.6 %































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

19,770



22,031

-10.3 %



67,502



52,810

27.8 %































INCOME TAX PROVISION

4,345



4,572

-5.0 %



14,540



11,214

29.7 %































NET INCOME $ 15,425

$ 17,459

-11.7 %

$ 52,962

$ 41,596

27.3 %































































BASIC INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON

STOCK $ 1.35

$ 1.53

-11.7 %

$ 4.62

$ 3.64

27.1 %































DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON

STOCK $ 1.33

$ 1.52

-12.3 %

$ 4.57

$ 3.62

26.3 %































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

OF COMMON STOCK $ 0.19

$ 0.18

5.6 %

$ 0.57

$ 0.54

5.6 %































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES

OUTSTANDING:





























Basic

11,447



11,446

0.0 %



11,453



11,437

0.1 % Diluted

11,596



11,515

0.7 %



11,593



11,495

0.9 %

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except share and per share data)









September 30,











2024

December 31,





(Unaudited)

2023

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and temporary investments

$ 40,600

$ 29,909

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,691 and $1,527 at

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



374,029



286,138

Inventories, net



190,345



189,807

Prepaid expenses



10,485



4,617

Total current assets



615,459



510,471

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Property, plant and equipment, net



118,569



115,072

Right-of-use assets – operating leases



595



826

Goodwill



19,998



20,022

Other assets



725



819

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 755,346

$ 647,210

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$ 234,216

$ 191,782

Accrued liabilities



54,801



40,793

Income taxes payable



1,462



1,819

Current portion of operating lease obligation



309



320

Total current liabilities



290,788



234,714

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Long-term obligations



65,000



60,000

Non-current portion of operating lease obligation



286



506

Deferred income tax liabilities



4,082



4,070

TOTAL LIABILITIES



360,156



299,290

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share:













Authorized – 5,000,000 shares, Issued – none



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:













Authorized – 100,000,000 shares, Issued – 11,439,292 and 11,445,640 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



114



114

Additional paid-in capital



152,933



153,574

Retained earnings



246,578



200,165

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,435)



(5,933)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



395,190



347,920

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 755,346

$ 647,210



