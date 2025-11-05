MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2025 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the third quarter of 2025, net sales were $178.7 million, a decrease of 43.1%, compared to $314.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Similar to the previous quarter, the decrease was driven primarily by a decline in chassis shipments, which were elevated in the prior year period as original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") recovered from supply chain disruptions.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $25.3 million, or 14.2% of net sales, compared to $42.0 million, or 13.4% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in gross margin percentage was driven largely by product mix, which shifted from a higher percentage of chassis in the prior year period, to a higher percentage of units in the current quarter.

For the third quarter of 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses were $21.2 million, or 11.9% of net sales, compared to $22.3 million, or 7.1% of net sales, in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by cost savings initiatives and lower executive compensation expenses. This was partially offset by one-time costs related to an enhanced retirement program the Company offered to all U.S. employees aged 65 and above during the third quarter of 2025. The Company recognized a $0.9 million expense in the third quarter of 2025 related to the retirement program. The total net financial impact of the program was $2.7 million, the remainder of which the Company expects to recognize in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $3.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, decreases of 80.0% compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable December 9, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2025, the sixtieth consecutive quarter that the Company has paid a dividend.

"Third-quarter revenue was in-line with our expectations, as industry-wide demand headwinds continued to weigh on results," said William G. Miller II, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We took decisive action in the third quarter to support our bottom line, including strategically decreasing production to reduce field inventory, right-sizing our costs for the current environment, and securing our supply chain to mitigate the long-term impacts of tariffs. This included the incredibly difficult decision we made to implement a reduction in workforce, which was announced in August as part of our comprehensive cost reduction plan. With the proactive steps we are taking, we are confident that we will be well positioned to capitalize on opportunities as the market environment improves."

Mr. Miller II, concluded, "We are focused on the aspects of our business that we can control and will continue to prioritize disciplined and balanced capital allocation as our cash conversion improves. We executed approximately $1.2 million in share repurchases, which, when combined with our dividend, resulted in approximately $3.5 million returned to shareholders during the quarter. In addition, we also reduced our debt balance by $10 million during the quarter, and an additional $10 million in October. With strong interest in the global military market, field inventory that is returning toward more normalized levels, and an improved cost-structure, we continue to believe we will enter 2026 from a position of strength."

2025 Guidance

The Company is re-affirming its previously issued revenue guidance of $750 to $800 million for the 2025 fiscal year.

The statements in the 2025 guidance provided above are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding "forward-looking statements" below.

Certain statements in this news release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "continue", "future", "potential", "believe", "project", "plan", "intend", "seek", "estimate", "predict", "expect", "anticipate" and similar expressions, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, without limitation, any statements relating our 2025 guidance (including under the heading "2025 Guidance"), our ability to effectively monitor and adjust production levels to meet current demand and accelerate the reduction of channel inventory, the success of steps we may take to improve our costs, our ability to secure our supply chain to mitigate the long-term risks of tariffs, the growth and effect of the drivers of our long-term business performance, the potential improvement of our market environment and recovery of the commercial market, our future production capacity expansion plans, our priorities for the remainder of 2025 relating to operational efficiency and capital allocation, and any potential upside from pending military contracts and their potential effect on revenue and earnings growth. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on our management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to, among other things: our dependence upon outside suppliers for component parts, chassis and raw materials, including aluminum, steel, and petroleum-related products leaves us subject to changes in price and availability, the cadence and quantity of deliveries from our suppliers, and delays in receiving supplies of such materials, component parts or chassis; our customers' and towing operators' access to capital and credit to fund purchases; the implementation of new or increased tariffs and any resulting trade wars and any resulting macroeconomic uncertainty; the rising costs of equipment ownership, including continuing increases in insurance premiums and elevated interest rates that have added cost pressures to our end users, and fluctuations in the value of used trucks; macroeconomic trends, availability of financing, and changing interest rates; our customers' ability to fund purchases of our products increases in the cost of skilled labor; the cyclical nature of our industry and changes in consumer confidence and in economic conditions in general; special risks from our sales to U.S. and other governmental entities through prime contractors; changes in fuel and other transportation costs, insurance costs and weather conditions; changes in government regulations, including environmental and health and safety regulations; failure to comply with domestic and foreign anti-corruption laws; competition in our industry and our ability to attract or retain customers; our ability to develop or acquire proprietary products and technology; assertions against us relating to intellectual property rights; changes in the tax regimes and related government policies and regulations in the countries in which we operate; the effects of regulations relating to conflict minerals; the catastrophic loss of one of our manufacturing facilities; environmental and health and safety liabilities and requirements; loss of the services of our key executives; product warranty or product liability claims in excess of our insurance coverage; potential recalls of components or parts manufactured for us by suppliers or potential recalls of defective products; an inability to acquire insurance at commercially reasonable rates; a disruption in, or breach in security of, our information technology systems or any violation of data protection laws; and those other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which discussion is incorporated herein by this reference. Such factors are not exclusive. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by, or on behalf of, the Company.

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30













%













%



2025



2024

Change



2025



2024

Change NET SALES $ 178,670

$ 314,271

(43.1) %

$ 618,353

$ 1,035,593

(40.3) %































COSTS OF OPERATIONS

153,338



272,245

(43.7) %



524,491



898,246

(41.6) %































GROSS PROFIT

25,332



42,026

(39.7) %



93,862



137,347

(31.7) %































OPERATING EXPENSES:





























Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

21,247



22,326

(4.8) %



67,912



66,642

1.9 %































NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:





























Interest Expense, Net

93



251

(63.0) %



482



3,544

(86.4) %































Other (Income) Expense, Net

(312)



(321)

2.7 %



(994)



(341)

(191.5) %































Total Expense, Net

21,028



22,256

(5.5) %



67,400



69,845

(3.5) %































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,304



19,770

(78.2) %



26,462



67,502

(60.8) %































INCOME TAX PROVISION

1,222



4,345

(71.9) %



6,857



14,540

(52.8) %































NET INCOME $ 3,082

$ 15,425

(80.0) %

$ 19,605

$ 52,962

(63.0) %































































BASIC INCOME PER SHARE OF

COMMON STOCK $ 0.27

$ 1.35

(80.1) %

$ 1.71

$ 4.62

(62.9) %































DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE OF

COMMON STOCK $ 0.27

$ 1.33

(80.0) %

$ 1.68

$ 4.57

(63.1) %































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

OF COMMON STOCK $ 0.20

$ 0.19

5.3 %

$ 0.60

$ 0.57

5.3 %































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES

OUTSTANDING:





























Basic

11,446



11,447

0.0 %



11,451



11,453

0.0 % Diluted

11,595



11,596

0.0 %



11,640



11,593

0.4 %

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)



September 30,





2025

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2024 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and temporary investments $ 38,401

$ 24,337 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,018 and $1,850 as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively

232,617



313,413 Inventories, net

180,715



186,169 Prepaid expenses

17,733



5,847 Total current assets

469,466



529,766 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Property, plant and equipment, net

113,516



115,979 Right-of-use assets - operating leases

363



545 Goodwill

19,998



19,998 Other assets

1,000



727 TOTAL ASSETS $ 604,343

$ 667,015











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 82,238

$ 145,853 Accrued liabilities

52,110



50,620 Income taxes payable

1,186



1,082 Current portion of operating lease obligation

242



318 Total current liabilities

135,776



197,873 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Long-term obligations

45,000



65,000 Non-current portion of operating lease obligation

121



227 Deferred income tax liabilities

2,791



2,885 Total liabilities

183,688



265,985











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share:









Authorized – 5,000,000 shares, Issued – none

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:









Authorized – 100,000,000 shares, Issued – 11,431,416 and 11,439,292 shares as of September 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively

114



114 Additional paid-in capital

154,143



153,704 Retained earnings

267,675



254,938 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,277)



(7,726) Total shareholders' equity

420,655



401,030 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 604,343

$ 667,015

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.