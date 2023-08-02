MILLER INDUSTRIES TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 9, 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:

Thursday, August 10, 2023
10:00 AM ET
10:00 AM ET
9:00 AM CT
8:00 AM MT
7:00 AM PT

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:

https://app.webinar.net/vpoelY2XVqj

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version can be accessed on the 'Events' page of Miller Industries' Investor Relations website.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle.

