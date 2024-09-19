Miller Industries to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 23rd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 19th in Nashville, TN
Sep 19, 2024, 11:18 ET
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday September 19, 2024, in Nashville, TN.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.
SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.
