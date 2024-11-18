Miller Industries to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit on November 18th in Sonoma, CA

News provided by

Miller Industries, Inc.

Nov 18, 2024, 12:20 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit on November 18th in Sonoma, CA.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the third...

MILLER INDUSTRIES TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2024

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) has revised the date of its earnings announcement and intends to release its results for the Third Quarter ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics