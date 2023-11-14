Miller Industries to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings with Investors at the 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 15th in Dallas

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company"), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire, will present at the Southwest IDEAS investor conference in Dallas on November 15, 2023. The Company’s presentation is schedule to begin at 3:10 PM CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main page, https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest and on the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.millerind.com/investors.

The Company expects to use the Investor Presentation filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2023, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with these meetings.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

